Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend

Brazil legend Pele made his final journey on Tuesday before being laid to rest.

The three-time World Cup winner died on December 29 at the age of 82.

His funeral took place four days later before a 24-hour wake was held at the home of Santos FC, where Pele has spent the majority of his illustrious career.

A photo taken at Santos FC's Estadio Urbano Caldeira during the funeral ceremony of Brazil legend Pele IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/Leandro Bernardes

Thousands of mourners queued through the night to pay their respects to Pele as he lay in state at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Some said goodbye quietly, while others chose to honor by chanting his name.

Following the wake, Pele's coffin was carried through the streets of Santos to a private family burial.

Pele had asked for his final resting place to be on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery, overlooking his beloved Santos' stadium.

His family honored that wish.

