Police Charge At Fans After Clashes Between Chelsea And Man City Followers In Madrid

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in Madrid this week.

Chelsea played Real Madrid on Tuesday, 24 hours before City clashed with Atletico.

Both Champions League quarter-final second legs were packed full of action.

Chelsea's was full of goals as they won 3-2 at the Bernabeu after extra time but were beaten 5-4 on aggregate by the 13-time champions.

City's game with Atletico ended 0-0, which sent the English side through on 1-0 aggregate.

But while City's second leg lacked goals, it did produce 11 yellow cards, one red, one hair-pull, one attempted head-butt and a mass scuffle afterwards in the tunnel where police were required to break things up.

The fighting in Madrid was not restricted to Wanda Metropolitano though.

On Tuesday, videos of clashes between Chelsea and City fans emerged on social media.

Radio MARCA shared footage of police charging towards a group in Madrid's Plaza Mayor.

A heavy police presence was also seen in a video posted by Chelsea journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Drinks had been thrown by some fans, while another video also showed a male in a grey hoodie punching someone from behind.