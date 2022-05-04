Skip to main content

Watch Kyle Walker Match Real Madrid Speedster Vinicius Junior In Sprint Race

Kyle Walker was a big miss for Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old was unavailable due to an ankle issue, while fellow right-back Joao Cancelo was suspended.

As a result of his two star full-backs being absent, Pep Guardiola started the first leg with John Stones on the right side of City's defense, before replacing him with Fernandinho mid-match.

Neither stand-in right-back was able to match Vinicius Junior for pace and the Real winger scored a brilliant solo goal at the Etihad Stadium after skinning Fernandinho.

City won the first leg 4-3 but the semi-final was still very much alive going into the second game in Madrid.

Vinicius Junior (right) races with Kyle Walker during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City in May 2022

Vinicius Junior (right) races with Kyle Walker during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City

Walker was not fully fit, but Guardiola decided to take a "risk" by picking his fastest player to go up against Real's.

Guardiola was quoted by the Manchester Evening News before the match as saying: "I'm not a guy who likes to risk but there are moments in a season you have to risk, this is one of them."

That risk looked like a wise move during the first half as Walker performed superbly against Vinicius.

Walker made more tackles than any other player on the pitch in the first half, including a superb recovery sliding challenge on Vinicius inside the penalty area.

Vinicius looked surprised. It is likely that he had never previously gone up against a full-back who could match him for speed.

Vinicius Junior (right) races with Kyle Walker during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City in May 2022
Watch Kyle Walker Match Real Madrid Speedster Vinicius Junior In Sprint Race

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
