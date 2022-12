Emiliano Martinez Wins World Cup Golden Glove Award After Penalty Heroics At Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez has been awarded the Golden Glove after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez saved a spot-kick from Kingsley Coman as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after an epic 3-3 draw in Sunday's final.

The Aston Villa keeper had earlier saved two penalties in a shootout win over Holland in the quarter-finals.

