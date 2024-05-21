UFL 2024 Week 8 TV Ratings On FOX/ABC/ESPN2
Through seven weeks, UFL telecasts are averaging 834k viewers, which is 37% better than last year's average for all regular season USFL and XFL games in 2023 (609k).
Nevertheless, the league is coming off its lowest weekly average of the season in Week 7. (645k), mainly due to three of four games airing on cable rather than over-the-air broadcasts on ABC and FOX.
In Week 8, the UFL's slate flipped back to its prominent channels with two games on FOX and one on ABC. Did it lead to better overall viewership in Week 8?
2024 UFL Week 8 TV Ratings (Average Viewership)
Saturday, May 18
- Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 4 p.m. (FOX): 673,000 (Game peaked at 1,058,000 viewers from 7-7:13 pm)
- Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. (ESPN2): 254,000 (lowest-rated game of the 2024 UFL season).
Sunday, May 19
- D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon (ABC): 1,100,000 viewers (The game peaked at 1.4 million viewers from 2:45-3ET)
- Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4:00 p.m. (FOX): 545,000 (Game peaked at 803,000 viewers from 7-7:10 ET)
For week 8, the UFL averaged 643,000.
The 30 UFL telecasts are averaging 806,000 viewers through Week 8
For the entire season through week 8, the UFL on ESPN platforms is up 27% vs the 2023 XFL/USFL full, regular season average. Across all linear platforms
- 30% better than last year’s average for all regular season USFL and XFL games through Week 8 (620,000).
Analysis:
This week's overall numbers on FOX were discouraging for the UFL. But the league's number with the Battlehawks on ABC salvaged the overall slate.
This past weekend, the heavyweight competition head-to-head against the NBA and NHL playoffs limited and hindered the UFL's overall viewership averages. The UFL has typically produced a decent rating floor that compares favorably to sports leagues in the landscape with similar audiences (MLS, Premier League, etc.), but creating a higher floor and ceiling has been challenging for spring pro football.
ABC and FOX will split the broadcasts in the penultimate week of the UFL regular season. However, the Sunday afternoon slate on FOX features another two-game regionalized showing in the same time slot, which the network utilized on two separate occasions earlier this season.
The UFL's playoff matchups two weeks from now are already sewn up, with Michigan vs Birmingham and St. Louis vs. San Antonio on June 8 and 9, respectively. The typical drama attached to playoff positioning could be lost by the time the final weekend of the regular season arrives, and ultimately, that could limit the ratings floor for the UFL.
2024 UFL Week 9 Broadcast TV Schedule
Saturday, May 25
- St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) at Arlington Renegades (1-7), noon (ABC)
- Birmingham Stallions (8-0) at San Antonio Brahmas (6-2), 3 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 26
- D.C. Defenders (3-5) at Memphis Showboats (1-7), 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
- Michigan Panthers (6-2) at Houston Roughnecks (1-7), 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
