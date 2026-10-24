AAA Héroes Immortales Preview: (10/24/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A highly anticipated rematch headlines Week 1 of the three-week AAA Héroes Immortales extravaganza at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

El Grande Americano will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio in the latest chapter of the heated rivalry between the two superstars.

Americano dethroned Dominik as champion at AAA Triplemanía 34 last month, but the latter scored another opportunity at the gold by winning a recent tag team match. Dominik teamed with Omos to defeat Americano and WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio on the October 3 episode of Lucha Libre AAA.

Will Dominik, perhaps through nefarious means, find a way to regain the championship? Or will Americano once again earn the victory?

Meanwhile, there is potential drama brewing in the Triple Threat Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

La Catalina shocked the world at Triplemanía 34 by ending Flammer's incredible 1,128-day reign as Reina de Reinas Champion, and the former champion wanted another shot at the title.

However, Catalina suggested that Flammer was holding back her Las Tóxicas stablemates, La Hiedra and Lady Maravilla. That led to Flammer speaking to Rey about why she deserved her rematch, but in an interesting twist, La Hiedra did the same.

La Hiedra también quiere saber la respuesta de Rey Mysterio 🧐 pic.twitter.com/NZjieLtmou — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 18, 2026

So, Rey declared that all three women would battle for the prestigious championship at Héroes Immortales in a match that figures to feature plenty of intrigue.

Elsewhere on Week 1 is Los Perros del Mal, comprised of Angel, Berto, and Daga, defending their AAA World Trios Championship against the entertaining team of La Parka, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa.

Rey has also announced the upcoming match card, which will be taped with the aforementioned three matches, for the Week 2 and Week 3 broadcasts of the show. Mini Vikingo will challenge Rey Fénix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on October 31, and El Fiscal aims for revenge on Abismo Negro Jr. on November 7.

Here's everything we currently know about the first week of AAA Héroes Immortales. Check back for more updates, as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch AAA Héroes Immortales tonight:

Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook, WWE Digital Platforms

AAA Héroes Immortales time:

Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)

AAA Héroes Immortales location:

Location: Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico

AAA Héroes Immortales card for Week 1 (Announced):

Dominik Mysterio (w/Omos and Dorian Roldán) vs. El Grande Americano (c) for the AAA Mega Championship

Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. La Catalina (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

La Parka, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa vs. Los Perros del Mal (Angel, Berto, and Daga) (c) for the AAA World Trios Championship