EXCLUSIVE: Adam Cole Confirms Relationship Status with Dr. Britt Baker
Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker's relationship has been the subject of online rumors and speculation for the past few months. During a sit down conversation with The Takedown on SI - the majority of which will be released Wednesday morning - Cole said he was appreciative of the opportunity to address the elephant that accompanied him upon his return to AEW.
He and Britt have indeed split up.
“We are no longer a couple," Cole admitted. "But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true.”
Cole and Baker had grown into AEW's power couple after Adam joined the company in the fall of 2021. They were both central figures in AEW: All Access - the backstage reality series that aired primarily in April last year on TBS - and duel winners of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundational Tournaments.
MORE: Dr. Britt Baker Faces Many Unknowns About Her Future as AEW Dynamite Celebrates Five Year Anniversary [Exclusive]
What happened between the two of them is no one else's business but their own. Sometimes relationships just don't work out, even after spending over seven years with someone. Even if those two people still deeply care for one another.
“I think the world of Britt", Cole said. "I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me. We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn't mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She's someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly, and there is no ill will between me and her whatsoever.”
While rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle over the summer, Cole told his loyal streaming followers that he was in the middle of moving back to his home state of Pennsylvania. That announcement kicked the online rumor mill, and that vast amount vitriol that usually follows, into overdrive.
Constantly being in view of the public eye means having to face off with varying levels of scrutiny or judgment, especially with today’s social media climate. It’s a part of the gig that Adam Cole accepted years ago, and in certain circumstances, has utilized to better himself as a performer.
Reading the online discourse over himself and Britt recently, is something Cole admits has been heartbreaking to watch unfold.
“I don't want anyone to ever think that me and Britt dislike each other. I think it is possible, in situations, for people who are in relationships to kind of go their separate ways, but still care about one another. The last thing I would want is fans to pick sides or anything like that.”
Our full interview with Adam Cole will drop tomorrow (10/23) morning on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Toni Storm Reveals New Venture In The Works Instead Of AEW Return
Mercedes Moné Reveals Unwritten Rules And Wrestling Traditions On The Road