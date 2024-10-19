Cody Rhodes Reveals The Biggest WWE Expense He Pays For Out-Of-Pocket
Times have changed for professional wrestlers. Contracts, down side guarantees, and overall expenses have been modified to adapt with different eras.
But as far as travel options go, not even the WWE Undisputed Champion gets a free ride.
In a recent interview with SPORTBible, Cody Rhodes spilled the beans on his travel bus and who it belongs to.
"You wanna know the secret, you pay for it. I'd love to be like, 'WWE takes care of my bus, WWE takes care of the private jets'.”
"That bus, I bought. It is mine. Here's the thing, wrestlers who think the company pays for my bus - I let them think that. This interview ruins it but it's okay. That's a whole thing, 'Oh how do you get one? He's flying private'. That's how we want to get to the show, it's easy for us."
Cody also gave a little insight onto the recent tour of the bus that his wife, Brandi, gave on social media. While Rhodes had no major objections, he did say that they could’ve planned a little better with staging.
"There's some things on that bus that shouldn't have been seen. She went ham a little bit. Brandi gave that tour and I wasn't too keen on it, there's like an all in one shampoo and body wash or something - we should maybe put some better products but that's what we use.”
Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Undisputed Champion, after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, ending his 1,316 day championship streak. He is scheduled to appear at Monday Night Raw from Giant Center in Hershey, PA on October 28th.
