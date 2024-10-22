Mercedes Mone Reveals Unwritten Rules And Wrestling Traditions On The Road
Mercedes Mone is a seasoned veteran in the wrestling business and the AEW TBS Champion, but she says wrestling traditions she learned on the road early in her career are something she's grateful to have.
In a new edition of Mone Mag, Mone talked about being new to the road and the traditions that were passed down to her from veterans like Tamina Snuka at the time. She credits Tamina for always "paying it forward," which is something she herself tries to do as a veteran now.
"The thing about being a wrestle newbie is that you more or less need to be doing everything to support the vets and the show," Mone wrote in the piece. "You try to offer to pay for gas and even hotels, and you do things like drive the veterans the entire way. It's more or less a rite of passage, or at least it was. These traditions are unwritten and have been passed down from veterans through the decades.
"She (Tamina) taught me to always pay it forward — and to pay it forward with kindness. I'm not sure how many wrestling veterans passed those sentiments down, but Tamina sure did. She was so unique that she, 'the veteran' actually paid for me, 'the newbie.' I remember her covering my hotel because even though I was an NXT Superstar. I didn't have the money! I'll always be grateful for that and the lessons."
Mone is a multiple time world champion in WWE, a WrestleMania main-eventer, and the current TBS Champion in AEW. Mone and Tamina were a part of the Team B.A.D faction when Mone made her main roster debut as Sasha Banks. Current WWE star, Naomi, was a part of that faction as well.
