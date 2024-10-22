Toni Storm Reveals New Venture In The Works Instead Of AEW Return
The loss to Mariah May at AEW All In with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line still haunts Toni Storm. So much so, that she may never return to AEW.
In an interview with Fox Sports Mexico, Storm talked about the impact of the match and said she may never return. Storm then confirmed she's thinking about opening up her own taco stand in Mexico and calling it Toni's Tacos.
"Life just is what it is right now," Storm said. "I'm thinking of moving here (Mexico) permanently. I'm thinking about setting up my own taco stand and living a happy, peaceful life in Mexico. I think it will be best ... and everyone will come to Toni's Tacos. That's my business. That's my next venture. Maybe I'll never go back to AEW."
Storm has been working various shows in Mexico since All In and hasn't been seen on AEW television since then. In the same interview, Storm said that May "broke her."
Storm and May collided at All In for the AEW Women's World Championship after a feud that took place for most of the year. May and Storm were partners, but once May won the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and earned a shot at the world title, she turned on Storm with a vicious attack.
Storm is a multiple time world champion in AEW. May recently defended her championship successfully against Willow Nightingale at WrestleDream and against Anna Jay over the weekend at Battle of the Belts.
Recommended
AEW Star Opens Up On Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW
Sting Reveals He's Signed A Multi-Year Deal With AEW, But Not To Wrestle