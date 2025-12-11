Adam Copeland Discusses His Tag Team Reunion With Christian In AEW

At one point in time just a few years ago, both Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were sure they would never wrestle again. Fast forward to 2025, and not only are they wrestling, but they've reunited the infamous Edge and Christian tag team in AEW.

What a world.

Copeland retired from pro wrestling in 2011 because of a serious neck injury. Cage was forced out of the business in 2014 because of various concussion issues that he had over the years. In 2020, Copeland returned to the WWE in the Royal Rumble and had a short run near the top of that company for a few years. He debuted in AEW in 2023.

As for Cage, he returned from retirement in the 2021 Royal Rumble. Soon after that return, he appeared in AEW and was a key part of the company's first few years in the company.

When Copeland and Cage were in AEW at the same time, they initially feuded with one another. It wasn't until this year that the duo came together again in an effort to take down FTR.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage treated as equals in AEW

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Copeland discussed what it meant for him to reform the tag team with Cage and what a miracle opportunity it really was.

"Neither one of us were told we'd ever be able to do this again. So the fact that we're even doing it, period, but then to wrestle a team like FTR in our hometown. Because that's a match that as a wrestling fan and even for the four of us, if we could ever do that, man, that would be pretty amazing. And then we got to do it." Adam Copeland

Copeland continued and discussed Cage and himself being treated as equals in AEW.

“Now getting to team with Jay [Christian] and then also getting to face each other properly with the experience that we have under our belts now with a company who treats us as equals, I think that was important and we both wanted that." Adam Copeland

Copeland hasn't been seen on AEW television since he and Cage defeated FTR at the All Out PPV in September. After that match, FTR attacked Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix. When that happened, Copeland told Cage that he needed to take some time away to figure things out.

