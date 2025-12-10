Major Update On The Status Of John Cena's Last WWE Match Against Gunther

John Cena is set to battle Gunther in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it appears Cena has already main-evented his last show.

Gunther won the "Last Time Is Now" Tournament to be the man to face Cena in his retirement match this coming weekend, and promised on Monday Night Raw that he will be the man who forces Cena to finally give up. It's a story worthy of closing out the special event, but that does not seem to be how the evening will, in fact, play out.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, Cena and Gunther are currently slated to open up the Saturday Night's Main Event show, which will air on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

As a result of it not airing on television, Alvarez reports there is no official runtime set for the special event, and no restrictions on how long the show can go.

That part of the conversation is particularly relevant, as Goldberg's retirement match headlined Saturday Night's Main Event over the summer, coincidentally, a loss against Gunther. His retirement speech at the end of the show was cut short, with the broadcast awkwardly going off of the air while Goldberg was speaking.

Cena's Final WWE Show

The match placement is especially interesting, as Cena requested this Saturday Night's Main Event show be focused on showcasing the future. While Gunther is an established top-tier talent on the WWE main roster, various WWE NXT stars will get major matches against main roster players on the show.

WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will team against NXT's Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater in an exhibition tag match, while Bayley will battle Sol Ruca in a women's exhibition. The biggest WWE vs. NXT bout will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes face off with NXT Champion Oba Femi, who recently won the title from Ricky Saints.

Cena and Gunther have never wrestled one another before, though a match between them has been long rumored (and at one point, was a targeted match for WrestleMania last year). Instead, Cena would turn heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and go on to face Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Cena would win, becoming a WWE-record 17-time world champion in the process.

He also recently completed the career grand slam with his brief WWE Intercontinental Championship run.

