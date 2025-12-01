AEW Revolution 2026 Date And Location Announced

AEW will be bringing one of the company's biggest pay-per-views back to Los Angeles, California in 2026.

The Sporting Tribune was the first to break the news Monday that AEW Revolution will return to the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

“It's one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year,” AEW President Khan told The Tribune. “With AEW, we set a really high standard. We always put on great pay per views and Revolution in particular, has such a great reputation for being a tremendous event year in year out. So you can bet this will be very worthwhile.”

REVOLUTION 2026 is coming back to LA!



As first announced by @sportingtrib, #AEWRevolution is returning to the @cryptocomarena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 15!



Early Access Premium Seating starts 12/9; tickets on sale 12/15.



Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale… pic.twitter.com/axST4iywCt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2025

AEW Revolution will always be remembered as the show where Sting had his final professional wrestling match. The Icon and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in an absolutely wild Tornado Tag Team Match to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The event that year (2024) was held in the historic Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Revolution was held in Los Angeles this year, with Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage headlining the show in a battle for the AEW World Championship.

“I think top to bottom, one of the best shows we've had was this year's Revolution,” Khan said to The Tribute. “There were so many great matches, great moments, and it was a culmination of so many big rivalries. And in particular, I thought that show featured some of the best action AEW's had.”

Which stars of All Elite Wrestling will headline AEW Revolution 2026?

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May also had their 'Hollywood Ending' inside of Crypto.com Arena this past March. Storm defeated May in an exhilarating Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain her title.

That match turned out to be Mariah's swansong with AEW, as she later left the company in free agency and signed with WWE, where she now performs as Blake Monroe and holds the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita also had a classic battle for the International Championship at Revolution this year, while Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher tore the house down inside a steel cage.

Tickets for the seventh annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view will go on sale Monday, December 15 at AEWTix.com. A presale for premium access seating will go live starting on Tuesday, December 9.

