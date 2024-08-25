AEW All In 2024: How to watch tonight, date, start time, full match card, TV channel and live stream
The day is here for the stars of All Elite Wrestling to put on an event to remember like they did at the inaugural AEW All In 2023 which set an attendance record of over 85,000 distributed. Accomplishing such a historic feat made it easier for the five-year old company to head back to London's Wembley Stadium for today's spectacular. But to fill one of the biggest venues in the world, you need a marquee headliner and AEW provided that with Swerve Strickland putting the heavyweight championship on the line in a title vs. career match. If Danielson loses, he must walk away from a 25-year career.
Danielson earned a crack at Strickland when he defeated rival Adam "Hangman" Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament in July. In recent interviews, Danielson has said his full-time wrestling days are coming to a conclusion, and his family is ready for him to hang up the boots. But as the 43-year-old showed on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, he isn't ready to leave just yet.
Strickland captured the gold at April's Dynasty pay-per-view over Samoa Joe to become the first African-American heavyweight champion in AEW history. In his most recent title defense, Strickland defeated Will Ospreay in one of the best matches of the calendar year. Now, the 33-year-old looks to cement his legacy by sending home perhaps the most outstanding wrestler of all time.
Also on the show, MJF defends the American championship against England native Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone puts her TBS title at stake versus Britt Baker and Toni Storm looks to remain the AEW Women's champion when she battles her former best friend Mariah May.
AEW All In 2024 will be a memorable show and one to remember.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW All In 2024.
How to Watch AEW All In 2024 today?
North America: B/R Live, Triller, DAZN, PPV.com, PPV, YouTube Everywhere but North America: Triller, DAZN, YouTube, PPV.com
There is also a free pre-show streaming live on AEW's YouTube Channel starting at 11 AM EST (8 AM PST, 4 PM BST)
What time does AEW All In 2024 start today?
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 1 p.m.ET / 6 p.m. GMT
AEW All In begins at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT. The card is expected to last around four hours.
Where is AEW All In 2024?
AEW All In takes place for the second consecutive year from Wembley Stadium in London, England.
AEW All In 2024 match card
● AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
● AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
● AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
● AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker
● AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
● AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed
● AEW Trios Championship “London Ladder Match”: The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Mystery Team TBA
● FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK
● Casino Gauntlet: Orange Cassidy, Evil Uno, "Hangman" Adam Page, More Competitors TBA
● Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway (Zero Hour)