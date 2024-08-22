AEW Dynamite Recap 8/21: All Roads Lead To All In
Wednesday night, AEW made history, as Dynamite was filmed in front of an international crowd for the first time ever. The go-home show for All In had an electric crowd in Cardiff, Wales, on their feet from start to finish.
Let's breakdown all the action.
Contract Signed
The CEO and the D.M.D. made it official by signing their TBS Championship Match contract to open the show. One stipulation was that the two were not allowed to get physical during the signing. Both held up their end of the bargain; however, Britt Baker couldn't help smashing a microphone into the head of Mercedes Mone's muscle, Kamille.
Will Baker be able to handle the numbers game come Sunday?
Lessons From The Learning Tree
The Learning Tree Chris Jericho welcomed Tommy Billington 'The Dynamite Kid' to a free lesson on how a veteran scores a victory over younger talent. The numbers game played a role in this one, as Big Bill and Bryan Keith kept Billington off his game, helping Jericho secure a victory.
After the match, Jericho called his All In opponent Hook, saying that if Hook were here, Jericho would tear him branch by branch. The message sent Hook speeding to the ring and right into Jericho's trap. The Learning Tree proved that the mind games had already been set in motion.
Storm Warning
Just days before putting her AEW Women's Championship on the line at Wembley Stadium, Toni Storm put her crown on the line at Dynamite against Saraya. The two put in a physical matchup that felt like the stakes were just there because it felt like Storm losing wouldn't be in the cards as her rivalry with Mariah May culminates on Sunday. Those thoughts would hold true as Storm picked up the victory.
After the match, May dealt Storm one final blow, brutally attacking her with a shoe. Will the champion walk out of Wembley with her title still around her waist?
Show Stealer
It is what most people are already saying will be the best match on the All In card. Will Ospreay and American Champion MJF face off one final time before their match on Sunday? MJF got a little too personal for Ospreay, and the challenger didn't care that the fine for touching MJF would be six figures. Ospreay started the attack, and security swarmed the ring to break the two up.
In the end, it was Ospreay lying in a pool of his own blood with MJF gloating above him. Expect an excellent and physical match this Sunday.
Your Time Is Up
In what was the best match on Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli took on Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. The two continue to prove why they are two of the top talents in professional wrestling. Castagnoli looked as if it would be his moment, but unfortunately, the 20-minute time limit played a factor, and the match ended in a draw.
Being Elite
The Young Bucks and Jack Perry would hit the ring a little early for their match to clown Claudio on not getting the job done. That didn't sit well with their opponents, as Darby Allin and FTR quickly followed, and a brawl ensued before their six-man tag.
In the end, FTR and Allin stood victorious after Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Matt Jackson. Now, the winning team is hoping to carry this momentum into Sunday's respective championship matches.
The Final Countdown?
The two competitors in Sunday's main event would face off one final time to end Dynamite. The AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, questioned whether Bryan Danielson still had the heart to compete. Those questions were quickly answered when Danielson sprinted to the ring and delivered a flying knee to the champion.
All In could be the final time Danielson ever steps foot in a wrestling ring. However, the challenger isn't just going to allow his career to end that easy.
— Enjoy free coverage of professional wrestling from The Takedown on SI —
U Can See Him: John Cena Has Already Signed Contract Extension With WWE
Go TK: Tony Khan Teases AEW Partnership With Streaming Service
Who Is It?: Potential Spoiler with 'Big Name' Expected in London for AEW All In
Getting Worked: Chris Jericho Addresses Those Nasty ‘Please Retire’ Chants
As You Wish: Swerve Strickland Delivers Perfect Response To Bryan Danielson's Child's Wish For All In Outcome