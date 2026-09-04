AEW All In 2026 Reportedly Sets PPV Buy Record

The 2026 edition of All In was historic for its critical acclaim thanks to the classic Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega main event for the Men's World Heavyweight Championship. We now know it was a historic event at the box office as well.

Last Sunday, AEW presented All In, its biggest show of the year, from inside Wembley Stadium in London. Over 40,000 fans packed the stadium to watch not only Ospreay vs. Omega, but also Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, a wild Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship between Darby Allin and Kevin Knight, and much more.

Both the women's world title match and the men's world title match were rated over five stars by the Wrestling Observer. On the business front, the show broke records for the company and Tony Khan.

AEW set a brand new PPV buyrate record

According to The Wrestling Observer, this year's All In show drew between 210,000 and 230,000 PPV buys. That is the most ever for an AEW PPV event.

AEW All In 2026 | AEW

Prior to All In this year, All Out in 2021 held the record for the highest AEW buyrate at just over 200,000 buys. Like All In, it also featured Kenny Omega in the main event. On that show, Omega wrestled Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship.

The other key selling point for All Out in 2021 was the in-ring return of CM Punk. A month before the show, Punk made a triumphant return to pro wrestling when he made his AEW debut on a special episode of AEW Rampage inside the United Center in Chicago.

During Punk's first AEW promo, he called out Darby Allin and the two men wrestled at All Out in 2021. It was Punk's first match in seven years. All Out that year took place at the NOW Arena near Chicago.

As for the next AEW PPV event? Poetically, it's All Out, which this year also takes place at the NOW Arena. Two matches have been announced for the show so far.

First, the new AEW World Champion, Will Ospreay, will defend his title against Jon Moxley. Both are former members of the Death Riders and have a complicated history. Also, the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when Copeland and Cage defend against FTR and The Young Bucks in a ladder match.