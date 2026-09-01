Official Attendance For All In 2026 Inside Wembley Stadium Revealed

The All In: London pay-per-view that AEW put on this weekend from inside Wembley Stadium was a critically acclaimed event across the board. It was also a massive business success.

The biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling was headlined by Will Ospreay taking on Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay, the hometown hero, earned his shot at the world championship by winning this year's Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The Aerial Assassin promised to make good and become the first British born wrestler to win the world title at Wembley Stadium. And he proved to be a man of his word.

In the All In main event, Ospreay outlasted Omega in a classic match. He won the world title, after striking Omega with a Hidden Blade. He then celebrated with AEW fans in the building as the show went off the air.

AEW eclipsed 40,000 fans inside Wembley Stadium for All In

Tony Khan | AEW.com

How many fans? That's the question. A new report by Brandon Thurston from Post Wrestling indicates that 41,102 fans packed Wembley Stadium for All In. This number is a turnstile number and counts the number of people who actually walked into the stadium on Sunday. This isn't a reflection of tickets sold or tickets distributed, though the two numbers are close. According to WrestleTix, AEW sold 46,987 tickets to the event.

The co-main event on the show was an AEW Women's World Heavyweight Championship match between bitter rivals Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné. Nightingale defeated Thekla earlier this summer to become the champion, and for the second year in a row, The CEO won the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament to secure a shot at the championship at All In.

Moné would go on to win the big one, finally in All Elite Wrestling, by forcing Willow to pass out in her Bank Statement submission hold, only after she stomped her already broken hand.

This marks the first world title win for Mercedes in AEW. She's a former world champion in WWE and a former TBS Champion in AEW. This week on AEW Dynamite, Moné will have a special celebration to commemorate her title win.

AEW will return to PPV with the All Out PPV event on September 26 in suburban Chicago. Company president Tony Khan has not announced any official matches for that event, but it will take place from inside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.