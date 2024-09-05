AEW All Out 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
All Elite Wrestling returns to a familiar venue for this year's edition of AEW All Out 2024, as it takes place on Saturday from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., right outside Chicago. The 2023 edition had taken place at the United Center in the "Windy City".
The company isn't disappointing the fans with this card, as former AEW heavyweight champions will lock horns in the main event as Swerve Strickland battles Adam "Hangman" Page for the fourth time. But this time, they are locked inside the confines of a steel cage. AEW Owner Tony Khan announced it will be an unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match.
Khan made it this type of contest because of what happened at the end of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Strickland and Page were set to do a contract signing to make the match official. While Strickland was in the ring, Page was at the childhood home of Strickland, which he had just purchased.
Page proceeded to pour gasoline around the front of the home, sit in Strickland's dad's old recliner, and set the house on fire.
Leading into All Out, Strickland beat Page at AEW Wrestledream in October, Full Gear in November and they went to a time limit draw in February on Dynamite.
Other matches at AEW All Out 2024 include Bryan Danielson putting the AEW Heavyweight title on the line against TNT champion Jack Perry and Mercedes Mone defending the TBS championship against Hikaru Shida.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW All Out 2024.
What time does AEW All Out 2024 start?
Date: Saturday, September 7
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW All Out begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT The card is expected to last around four hours.
How to watch AEW All Out 2024
North America: B/R Live, Triller, DAZN, PPV.com, PPV, YouTube
Everywhere but North America: Triller, DAZN, YouTube, PPV.com
Where is AEW All Out 2024
AEW All Out takes place for the fourth time at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., right outside Chicago.
AEW All Out 2024 match card
● Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Adam "Hangman" Page
● AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry
● AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC
● AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
● AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli
● Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
● AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
● MJF vs. Daniel Garcia