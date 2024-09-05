Twitter Reacts To Hangman Page Setting Swerve Strickland's House On Fire To End AEW Dynamite
A criticism of AEW television programming from its inception has been there's not enough cliffhanger endings that make it the water cooler conversation the following morning.
That changed at the end of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite when "Hangman" Adam Page burned down the childhood home of rival Swerve Strickland.
The final segment of the show was supposed to be a contract signing for the steel cage match between Page and Strickland in lieu of Saturday's AEW All Out from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., right outside Chicago.
Strickland, who lost the AEW championship to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In on Aug. 25, came out first. While waiting for his arch nemesis to come out, a video appeared of Page walking through the home that Strickland had just purchased.
In Strickland's home, he's running down Strickland's family, including saying his father "didn't love him very much".
Page told Strickland there wasn't really a choice at all as he poured gasoline around the front of the house. He told Strickland that he told him "for months and months and months that there was nothing that I wanted more out of this than burn your world to the ground.
With Strickland stewing, Page walked over to the recliner of Strickland's father. He sat in it, lit a match, got up from the chair to put down in front of the house. Page grabbed his bottle of whiskey and sat in the recliner as the house engulfed in flames.
Due to the heinous actions of Page, after Dynamite concluded, AEW Owner Tony Khan revealed the battle of former AEW heavyweight champions will no longer sanctioned, and will be a steel cage lights out match.
