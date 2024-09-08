AEW All Out 2024: Jon Moxley Chokes Out Bryan Danielson With A Plastic Bag
In professional wrestling, a heel turn is best done when it's least expected. What we saw after the AEW world title match between Bryan Danielson and Jack Perry fit the bill.
Standing in the ring after helping Danielson thwart a cash-in of an AEW title shot from Christian Cage at AEW All Out, fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli attacked the current AEW heavyweight champion. Danielson, befuddled at what just happened, stared at Castagnoli. Then, Jon Moxley came up from behind and choked Danielson endlessly with a plastic bag.
While Moxley continued to choke Danielson, PAC, who lost to International Champion Will Ospreay earlier in the night, held fellow BCC member Wheeler Yuta from going and saving the native of Washington State. New Moxley partner Marina Shafir rolled into the ring and kept anyone trying to get inside the ring at bay.
Thankfully, Moxley finally released the pressure of the choke and left the ring to a chorus of boos through the crowd with Shafir, PAC, and Castagnoli in tow.
Yuta came to the aid of Danielson, who was instantly given an oxygen mask so he could regain his breath. Medical staff came down and rushed Danielson out of NOW Arena.
Danielson and Perry had a grueling back and forth battle with the former retaining the gold with his Busaiku Knee finisher. Then out of no where, former Perry partner in Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus came out of no where and attached Danielson from behind.
That's when Cage and the rest of The Patriarchy came out. Cage would cash in his contract that he won at AEW All In last month. But he'll have to wait another day.
At AEW Revolution in March 2022, Danielson and Moxley had a physical matchup and joined forces afterward alongside one of their mentors William Regal. Castagnoli and Yuta came aboard later in the year.
But now, Danielson is out of the BCC and it appears he'll be doing battle with the former multi-time AEW heavyweight champion,