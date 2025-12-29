Tony Khan Reveals the Truth About Jon Moxley’s 2025 AEW Run (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley's 2025 was a rollercoaster in AEW, and he cemented that it would end on a high note at AEW Worlds End on Saturday night.

Moxley defeated Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada to win the Continental Classic for the first time, becoming the AEW Continental Champion in the process. He would follow his win with an impassioned speech about the company, effectively turning babyface after more than a year of running roughshod on AEW as the leader of the Death Riders.

The Death Riders storyline had its highs and lows this year, but the rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Moxley was named the best rivalry in wrestling per the Takedown on SI crew. When speaking with The Takedown about the honor, AEW founder Tony Khan revealed Moxley was a critical piece of the wheel churning, and that he actually spent a lot of 2025 injured.

"Jon was pretty hurt at the start of the year," Khan said. "He was banged up, and he worked his way back in without ever taking time off. He's been here all year, and he actually got healthier wrestling every week. The man's a marvel."

Moxley's unforgettable 2025

Moxley wrestled 53 television matches in 2025, 17 more than he did in 2024. Though Khan did not dive into the type of injuries the former AEW and WWE Champion battled, he expressed admiration for his path to this point.

Jon Moxley won the 2025 AEW Continental Classic. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"He's the last 200-match-a-year, touring champion before he came to AEW. I don't think anybody's done the 200 dates on the road like that, since it's really a throwback," Khan said.

"And then now, in this era where so much of the focus in pro wrestling is on TV and not touring six, seven days a week anymore, that's really something that I think people don't understand is, John's wrestling was awesome all year.

"He put out his very best all year. At the beginning of the year, he was pretty banged up, and actually came back and got healthy through the year while he was still wrestling and never taking time off. "

Page's victory at AEW All In: Texas, which saw him capture the AEW World Championship, was one of the highlights of wrestling this year, and Khan believes the moment would not have been as monumental without what Moxley helped contribute.

"Jon Moxley, we owe him so much. I'm so grateful for Jon Moxley, and he shared in that rivalry award with 'Hangman' Page," he said.



"I can talk at length about 'Hangman' Page and Jon Moxley, how valuable they both are to AEW, and Jon Moxley being the villain. Sometimes, the villain doesn't get the love and the accolades that a fan favorite might, and 'Hangman' deserves all these accolades. He deserves all three of those awards. And I just wanted to mention, since the rivalry award is shared between Hangman and Mox, Mox deserves so much praise, and is such a huge part of why the company has been so strong for years."

Moxley debuted for AEW in 2019 at the end of the inaugural Double or Nothing event, attacking Kenny Omega. It immediately positioned him as a top act in the company, and he has become a foundational piece for the promotion.

"I think Jon has been at his very best, and I think it's helped all of us be at our very best every week, week in, week out," Khan said. "He's at every Dynamite and every Collision. The only person that came to every show besides me this year is Mox. And he is incredible."

