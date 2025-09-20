AEW All Out 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
All eyes are on Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this afternoon as AEW presents the seventh edition of All Out and the first to be held outside of the Chicago area since 2020.
Between WWE Wrestlepalooza and college football, there's a lot of competition for the fans' attention today but AEW has put together a huge card with major title defenses from both world champions, the PPV in-ring returns of fan favorites Eddie Kingston and Riho, a two-decades in the making Toronto reunion for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, plus so much more.
The show also marks the first AEW PPV to be available live on HBO Max. To further celebrate the strengthening relationship between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery, the pre-show for All Out was held as a Tailgate Brawl special and aired live on TNT and HBO Max at 2 p.m. EST.
Featured matches on the card include AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page defending his title against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm defending her title in a 4-way clash with Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will also take on Copeland's former friends, FTR, as well as the long-awaited Coffin Match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
Here's all the AEW All Out 2025 results and highlights:
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of AEW All Out starting at 3 p.m. ET.
- The show kicked off with an entrance from Bryan Danielson heading to the commentary desk in front of a sold out Scotiabank Arena.
- Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR will open the show. Before the match, we saw Copeland and Christian entering the arena and running into Canadian legends Wendel Clark, Bubbles, and the Green Bastard. What a time to be alive folks.
-Dax Harwood is starting off the match for FTR with a noticeably taped up nose after it busted in a brawl with C & C at September To Remember.
AEW All Out 2025 Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Women's World Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada for the AEW Unified Championship
Brodido (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero & Josh Alexander in a Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a Tables N' Tacks Match
Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston
Ricochet & Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
Saturday Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show
Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Penelope Ford, & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, & Harley Cameron in an 8-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl
Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Outrunners
Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata
The Latest On AEW, WWE, & More
Eddie Kingston Was Talked Out Of Retiring From Recent Injury
Toni Storm Claims Tony Khan Was "Horrified And Disgusted" By Ideas She Pitched
Místico Defeats MJF In Title Vs. Mask Match, Wins CMLL World Championship
Tony Khan Reveals How AEW's Ticket Pricing Strategy Competes With WWE