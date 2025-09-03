Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Announces New PPV Streaming Option, Earlier Start Time For All Out

All AEW pay-per-views will now be available on HBO Max, starting with All Out on Saturday, September 20.

Rick Ucchino

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

AEW pay-per-views are officially coming to HBO Max, starting this month.

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday afternoon that All Out, which is coming to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, September 20, will be the first PPV available on the streaming service with a special new start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

The company had originally scheduled to run the show at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), which would have run counter to WWE Wrestlepalooza on ESPN DTC.

While many would assume that the conflict with WWE would be the primary reason for the adjusted start time for All Out, AEW sources that spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said that the afternoon PPV success of Forbidden Door helped contribute to the decision. Something that was apparently under consideration for a few weeks.

Pre-orders for AEW All Out on HBO Max will launch on Friday, September 5, allowing HBO Max subscribers in the United States to purchase the event for $39.99.

HBO Max users with a base subscription and a supported device can log on to purchase the event and find it under “My Purchases” via the “My Stuff” page on the HBO Max menu. Replays will be available for up to six months for purchasers.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage / Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

In a press release, AEW announced that TNT and HBO Max will also air AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out at 2 p.m. ET, a one-hour live show that will get 'fans’ adrenaline pumping for the afternoon’s main attraction.'

AEW All Out Card (Announced):

  • Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/ Big Stoke

More matches are expected to be announced for the show in the coming days, perhaps as early as tonight on AEW Dynamite.

