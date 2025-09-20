AEW All Out 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Today is a very busy day in the wrestling world that kicks off with AEW holding a PPV in Canada for the first time in over two years with AEW All Out Toronto.
In the All Out series since 2019, today's show will be the first since 2020 to not take place in the Chicago area. It also marks the first AEW PPV to be available for streaming on HBO Max.
After the success of All In Texas in an afternoon time slot and WWE Wrestlepalooza taking place later today, All Out Toronto will begin at 3 p.m. EST with a special Tailgate Brawl pre-show starting at 2 p.m EST and airing live on TNT and HBO Max.
The card is stacked with AEW Mn's World Champion Hangman Adam Page defending his title against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Also, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will defend her title in a 4-way clash with Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. In a major Toronto homecoming over two decades in the making, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will reunite to take on Copeland's former friends, FTR.
Keep reading for a full preview of everything we know about AEW All Out from Toronto, Canada.
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship
Don Callis has been clear that he wants the AEW Men's World Championship in his family, and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is the man for the job. The tension between Hangman and the Protostar has grown increasingly more personal since Kyle Fletcher was responsible for putting Page's friend and former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, out of action following an all-star tag team main event in 2300 Arena.
Hangman told Fletcher on Dynamite that he sees a lot of his younger self from AEW's infancy in the 26-year-old phenom, but despite having all the tools to be a star, Fletcher is still not ready to be the world champion to lead the promotion. Fletcher disagreed and pledged to prove Page wrong and not to accept any interference from the Don Callis Family on Saturday.
After leaving the Men's World Champion in a crumpled heap at September To Remember, will Fletcher be able to end the story of AEW's main character, or will the cowboy ride to victory once again?
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Women's World Championship
With alliances forming in the women's division and bad blood brewing on both sides of the fence, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm took it upon herself to lay down a challenge for All Out, electing to defend her title in a four-way match versus Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Kris Statlander.
In the days leading up to All Out, the former rivalry between Storm and Hayter has come back to center stage, Thekla and the Triangle of Madness have grown more dominant, and Kris Statlander's relationship with the Death Riders has grown more complicated.
With three worthy challengers all equipped with the knowledge that they don't need to pin or submit the champion to win, is the Timeless era in danger of its final curtain in Toronto?
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada for the AEW Unified Championship
Further adding to the growing tensions between two of the Don Callis Family's biggest stars, Konosuke Takeshita has thrown his hat in the ring for the Unified Title after defeating Anthony Bowens in a qualifying match on Collision. CMLL star Máscara Dorada has also qualified for the three-way match for Kazuchika Okada's Unified Championship after winning against The Beast Mortos at September To Remember.
With all three participants on a momentous run, especially the undefeated Okada and G1 Climax 35 winner Takeshita, who will claim AEW's second top men's title by the end of All Out?
Brodido (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero & Josh Alexander in a Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
After a qualifying tournament for the tag team division's finest, Brodido will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match against the Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and Hechicero and Josh Alexander. The motivations differ for each team but what they have in common is their eagerness to win gold.
With Brodido on a run of strong defenses, the Young Bucks no longer being poor (for now), JetSpeed eager to prover themselves, and Hechicero and Alexander wanting to bring glory to the Don Callis Family, which team will climb to victory?
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship
The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion Riho made a triumphant return to AEW after over a year out of action due to injury to save Alex Windsor from a post-match attack from TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Shortly after, it was made official that Riho would challenge Moné for the TBS Championship at All Out.
This is a dream match that has been in the making since AEW Big Business. Riho was the first woman that Mercedes Moné interacted with on AEW TV on the night of her debut, and All Out will mark their first time locking horns in the ring.
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Two decades in the making, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will continue their reunion tour in their own backyard of Toronto, Canada. Since reconciling, both men have pledged to help each other defeat their respective enemies. At Forbidden Door London, Cage and Copeland defeated Cage's former "family", Kip Sabian and Killswitch. Now they set their sights on Copeland's former friends, FTR, who put him out of action earlier this year at Dynasty.
This rivalry has reached a fever pitch, most recently with C & C busting up Dax Harwood's nose at September To Remember. In a dream match clash between two of the greatest tag teams of all-time, who will stand at the top of the mountain when the dust settles?
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
In a match nearly a year in the making, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will finally settle the score in a Coffin Match at All Out. Moxley won Allin's guaranteed shot at the AEW World title at last year's Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which he later used to defeat Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in a gruesome fashion and begin a reign of terror with the Death Riders that lasted over nine months.
Darby Allin was one of the leaders of Team AEW who fended off the Death Riders before they put him out of action for months. Allin used his time away from the ring to climb Mount Everest and made his AEW return at All In Texas to help Hangman Adam Page defeat Moxley and free the AEW World Championship from the briefcase it had been in for nine months.
Since Darby Allin's return, he and Moxley have been at each other's throats, and the last available solution to end their beef is for one of them to put the other away for good. Who will the coffin close on in Toronto?
MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a Tables N' Tacks Match
MJF and Mark Briscoe have thrown personal attacks and actual fists at each other for months, orignally beginning as a rivalry where Briscoe looked to avenge his family after awful remarks from MJF about his deceased brother, Jay. In their first bout, MJF cheated to beat Briscoe to win an AEW World Championship opportunity without using his guaranteed contract and later threatened to set Briscoe on fire to antagonize Hangman Adam Page.
One night after defending the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion against Mistico, MJF will face Briscoe once again, this time with no rules. Mark Briscoe won the right to pick the stipulation for their next match and her chose a Table N' Tacks match, which is guaranteed to be a bloodbath. With nowhere to run, can MJF beat Briscoe fair and square, or will Briscoe prove to be better than him in more ways than one?
Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston
Making his long-anticipated return to the ring after getting injured last year at a New Japan Strong show, Eddie Kingston will face Big Bill in Toronto. Big Bill called out Kingston weeks ago for a battle of New Yorkers and self-proclaimed tough guys, as well as to prove he belongs in the conversation of top guys in AEW. Kingston answered the challenge on social media via his Threads account to make it official.
All Out will mark Kingston's first match since May of last year and a highly anticipated return for one of AEW's fan favorites.
Ricochet & Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
Ricochet and Gates of Agony will face The Hurt Syndicate in trios action. Now that Ricochet has built a faction of his own, he's been on a quest for revenge on The Hurt Syndicate for how they rejected him when he tried to use their business card earlier this year. Most notably, Ricochet and Gates of Agony played an active role in costing Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the tag titles at Forbidden Door.
Ricochet issued the challenge for All Out, and The Hurt Syndicate accepted. MVP, who typically serves in a managerial role for the group of esteemed veterans, will be lacing up his boots for his second match since joining the AEW roster. After singles matches between members of both teams on Dynamite, the bad blood is flowing on both sides. Who will emerge victorious?
AEW All Out 2025 date:
Date: Saturday, August 19, 2025
AEW All Out 2025 time:
Time: 3 p.m. ET /12 p.m. PT
AEW All Out 2025 location:
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How To Watch AEW All Out 2025:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW All Out 2025 Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Women's World Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada for the AEW Unified Championship
Brodido (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero & Josh Alexander in a Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a Tables N' Tacks Match
Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston
Ricochet & Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
Saturday Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show
Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Penelope Ford, & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, & Harley Cameron in an 8-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl
Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Outrunners
Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata
The Latest On AEW, NJPW, & More