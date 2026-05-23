AEW Announcer Invites New York Politician to Double or Nothing

AEW will run its eighth Double or Nothing event this Sunday from New York City. The company began with this exact event in 2019 in Las Vegas, marking the official beginning of AEW as a company eight years ago.

Tony Khan has a massive card planned for the show this weekend, and a key political figure from New York was invited to join them.

In a post on Bluesky, AEW lead announcer Excalibur invited New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to the event as a guest. Mamdani has attended AEW events in the past.

Zohran gonna show up for Kenny Omega graps, part 2. During Stadium Stampede this time. LFG. https://t.co/K4A9DZgN67 pic.twitter.com/es3ePGyFGV — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) May 23, 2026

"Are you free on Sunday, Zohran Mamdani?" That was the message Excalibur left for the mayor as his official invite to the show. As of this writing, Mamdani hasn't responded to Excalibur or AEW regarding the invitation.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 airs from inside Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York on Sunday night. The show can be viewed on HBO Max and other PPV platforms such as PPV.com.

AEW planning multiple special guests for Double or Nothing 2026 PPV

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Tony Khan has already announced a couple of special guests for the event. During the week, it was revealed that Mick Foley would be joining Renee Paquette as a guest commentary analyst for the Double or Nothing preview show.

There wasn't much news out of AEW regarding Foley getting involved in a physical capacity, but Tony Khan commented on the matter, saying if he were to return to the ring, he'd love for him to do it in AEW. Foley recently departed WWE, declining to renew his Legends deal due to the company's relationship with President Donald Trump.

The main event for Double or Nothing features Darby Allin vs. MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship. Allin defeated MJF to win the title and now defends it against the former champion. If MJF loses this match and doesn't win the championship, he will be forced to shave his head bald. That was the stipulation Allin included in order for MJF to get a championship rematch.

Other announced matches for the show include FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships in an "I Quit" Street Fight. If Copeland Cage loses this match, they will be forced to end their team.

Also, Thekla defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jaime Hayer in a fatal four-way match, the Owen Hart Cup tournament kicks off with Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe and Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in first-round matches.