Mick Foley Severs Ties With WWE And Reveals The Exact Reason Why

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, announced in a social media post on Tuesday morning that he's parting ways with WWE.

Foley made headlines by criticizing WWE and TKO Group for supporting Donald Trump, and he has now put his money where his mouth is. Foley took to Instagram and explained why he's leaving the company, revealing it has everything to do with Donald Trump.

"PARTING WAYS WITH WWE," his post began.

"While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me." Mick Foley

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Foley continued and confirmed that he reached out to WWE talent relations to give them the news, which had a caveat in it.

"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office." Mick Foley

Foley last made a WWE television appearance in 2023. He popped up on NXT to announce the names of the talents in that year's Iron Survivor Challenge Matches.

Mick Foley announces his WWE Legends deal ends in June and he won't be signing a new one

In his Instagram post, Foley confirmed that he was under a WWE Legends deal until June, but that he would not be signing a new one when the contract expires. Foley said he treasured his time with WWE and was grateful for all it gave him, but finished by quoting Popeye, saying "I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”

Foley is a multiple-time world champion in WWE. He infamously worked four different gimmicks throughout his time with the company. Himself, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack were all personalities that Foley adopted at some point in WWE.

Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. In addition to being an in-ring talent, Foley has held numerous jobs outside the ring over the years. These jobs included a stint as the WWE Commissioner and a run as the General Manager of WWE Raw.

