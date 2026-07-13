AEW Announces Full Gear Date and Location

AEW Full Gear is back again for this year.

The show is a signature event on the AEW calendar each year. The four core events that the company started with were Double or Nothing, All Out, Revolution, and Full Gear.

On Monday morning, the company announced that the PPV event will take place on November 14 from inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This will be the eighth consecutive year of this event, which is one of the original four PPV's that the company ran upon its conception in 2019.

AEW Full Gear is coming to Phoenix, AZ!



As announced by @azcentral, one of AEW's biggest PPVs of the year, #AEWFullGear, is heading to the Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, November 14! pic.twitter.com/Nnx2PNCdSX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2026

Early access to premium tickets on sale will begin on July 20. Public tickets go on sale a week later, on July 27.

The last AEW event to be held in Arizona was Double or Nothing in 2025, which was voted as the best wrestling event of the year in The Takedown On SI's annual awards.

Tony Khan touts SI award in hype for Full Gear in Arizona this year

Tony Khan | AEW.com

In an interview with Arizona Central about the Full Gear announcement. Tony Khan praised Phoenix as a sports town and gushed about Double or Nothing last year.

"It was voted the best wrestling show of the year, 2025," Tony Khan said of Double or Nothing in Glendale. "Double or Nothing 2025 was voted the best wrestling show of the year worldwide by Sports Illustrated, and a number of the top publications picked Double or Nothing in Arizona as the best wrestling event of the year last year. We're having an even bigger and better year in 2026. So it's perfect that we're coming back.

"Phoenix is a fantastic sports town. For the big matchups, it's a town that creates that big-fight feel. And Full Gear is one of those events. There will be a lot of excitement around this show."

The main event of the first-ever Full Gear PPV event was Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW Men's World Championship. Rhodes infamously lost this match and was then unable to challenge for the world title throughout the rest of his run with the company.

The actual last match of the night was an Unsanctioned Lights Out match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Because of the Lights Out nature of the bout, it's not technically considered the show's main event. In the match, Moxley defeated Omega.

Last year at Full Gear, Samoa Joe defeated Adam Page inside a steel cage to win the AEW Men's World Championship.