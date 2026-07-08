Paul Wight Teases 'Big Secret' During AEW Beach Break Appearance

This week, AEW presents its special Beach Break episode of Dynamite on TBS and it's set to be a big one.

This year's Beach Break is a PPV-level card taking place just weeks before the first-ever Redemption PPV in company history, and it is led by a world title defense by MJF.

MJF is scheduled to defend his Men's AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. It's not an ordinary title match, though. Should Omega lose this match, he'll never again be allowed to wrestle for the world championship in AEW.

Last week on the show, Omega challenged MJF to a title match. The only way MJF said he would accept was if Omega put all of his future title shots on the line. MJF defeated Adam Page with the exact same stipulation, and Page can now no longer challenge for the biggest prize in the company.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Also on the show this week, former partners and faction-mates, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, will do battle for the AEW International Championship. Are there some surprises in store? That would be a good bet.

Paul Wight drop big Beach Break tease

During a new interview with 10 Tampa News, AEW star and backstage agent Paul Wight alluded to a potential in-ring appearance on Beach Break, though he stopped short of revealing anything more than that.

"I am going to be in the ring, doing something. I can't tell you what, because it's a big secret. But if you come, you will see me maybe slap some people around." Paul Wight

Wight also shouted out Tony Khan and thanked him for still seeing something in him in a recent chat with Joey Franchize. Wight, who joined the AEW in February 2021, was complimentary of Khan and thanked him for keeping him around all these years.

“Let’s thank Tony Khan because Tony Khan still sees something in me," Wight said. "I’m grateful for that. It helps when your boss likes you. He’s one of those bosses that understands what you’ve been through, and your vision ... But I’m very grateful, I’m very happy and that’s why I’m here to kick butt.”

Aside from MJF vs Kenny Omega and Kyle Fletcher vs Konosuke Takeshita, other announced matches for Beach Break include Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa. In the women's division, there will also be a Casino Gauntlet Match on the show. The only two confirmed participants for the match at this time are Athena and Maya World.