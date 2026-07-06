Hall of Famer Announces He's Finished Working for AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer is leaving AEW.

During a new interview with Bill Apter, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that he is finished working with AEW. While Roberts acknowledged he was finished with the company, he raved about his time working with Tony Khan.

Roberts joined AEW early in the company's run. He cut a promo for them in 2019, but then joined on as a semi-regular act. In 2020, Roberts worked as a manager for Lance Archer, but it's been years since he actually appeared on AEW television.

“Loved it," Roberts said of working with AEW and Tony Khan. "I just finished up working for him. I’m no longer employed by AEW. He [Tony Khan] is awesome. He really is — breath of fresh air.”

Roberts is a pro wrestling legend who worked for all the major promotions over the years, including WWE, Jim Crockett Promotions, and many others. He's a former world champion and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

Roberts infamously suffered hard times during his career, with drug use and addiction derailing the latter years of it. He was the subject of a documentary called The Resurrection of Jake Roberts, which documented his quest for sobriety. The film was released in 2015.

AEW has always treated pro wrestling legends with respect

Mick Foley during his AEW debut. | AEW - AllEliteWrestling.com

AEW has a long history of working with legends of the pro wrestling industry. Rock N Roll Express, Greg Valentine, and most recently Mick Foley have appeared on AEW programming in some capacity.

The most notable pro wrestling legend to make his way to AEW was Sting. Sting joined the company in 2020 and teamed with Darby Allin right out of the gate, working in-ring matches for the company alongside Allin and winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Sting retired from AEW at Revolution in 2024. His final match was a tag team championship match alongside Allin against The Young Bucks. Allin and Sting were victorious.

Currently, Tony Khan and AEW are on the road to All In. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. If Omega loses, he will never get another shot at the world title.

The match has significant implications for All In. At that event, Will Ospreay is awaiting the world champion. Ospreay was the winner of this year's Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and earned a title shot at the biggest show of the year, which happens to be in his home country.