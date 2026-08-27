AEW Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (8/26/26): Will Ospreay Makes Bold Declaration Ahead of All In

The biggest AEW show of the year is this weekend, and this week's Dynamite started the only way it could — with one half of the All In main event, Will Ospreay.

Ospreay picked up a microphone as soon as he got to the ring. The audience cheered for him and then he started talking about his world title match at All In on Sunday. Ospreay said that nobody could understand what the moment on Sunday would mean to him unless he talked about what it was like to be a pro wrestler in the UK.

Ospreay talked about wrestling in small towns when he got his start. He then called out past UK stars as a nod to the history the country has played in pro wrestling.

Four days before his AEW World Championship Match against @KennyOmegamanX at #AEWAllIn London, @WillOspreay shares what he has experienced as a British wrestler in the early days of his career & the important history of the UK wrestling scene.



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HFqM0ZNRdF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

He then turned his attention to Kenny Omega. Ospreay said that nobody in the world respects Omega more than him, but that the respect he had flew out the window when Omega brought up his son last week on the show. Ospreay told Omega that you don't mess with a man who's raising a boy and then he made promises for Sunday.

Ospreay said that the billy goat would be present at All In and that he would give Omega the match of his life. He said there would be memories made inside Wembley Stadium and that he would "bring it home," meaning he would win the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship. Omega then tossed the mic into the air and left the ring as the Glasgow crowd cheered him.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Well, Ospreay needed a true babyface go-home promo and this was sufficient in representing that. His passion and dedication came through and the promises he made planted a flag for what he would do at All In.

Ospreay didn't mention being put through a table by Kenny Omega's One Winged Angel last week. That's a big detail that was totally left out of Ospreay's final pitch. He very much needed to reference that in a major way because it was such a big angle.

"IT IS TIME TO BRING IT HOME!"



A fired up @WillOspreay has the Glasgow crowd behind him!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qaKIos81jL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Jon Moxley is heading to Wembley Stadium

Jon Moxley defeated Claudio Castagnoli to advance to the finals of the AEW Continental Cup Class tournament at All In on Sunday. In true Death Rider fashion, these guys worked a match that was full of stiff strikes and mat holds.

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Moxley and Castagnoli took a slower approach to the match, but made sure what they did resonated. In the end, Moxley was able to choke Castagnoli out to win the match.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Not only was this a really good match, but it was a different type of match from anything else. At this point in the tournament, Moxley had to win. He obviously needed to have space on the All In card and this was the only real way to get him there.

After a hellacious battle between his fellow Death Rider @ClaudioCSRO, @JonMoxley is heading to the C3 Final at #AEWAllIn London THIS SUNDAY!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/V5CeH6dt48 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Adam Copeland and The Young Bucks defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match. The announcers made a point of reminding the audience that Christian Cage refused to tag with The Bucks after he was kicked in the face by them last week.

The match showcased Copeland and The Bucks being very much on the same page. This had all the high spots and speed that come with a Bucks match. Copeland won it for his team in the end and pinned Rocky Romero.

An early celebration from @AzucarRoc earns him a pair of super kicks to the back of the head by @YoungBucks!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GEfcuj9NtO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

When the match was over, Christian Cage cut a promo on the entrance ramp. He talked down to the Young Bucks and called him and Cope legends, while the Bucks were simply influential. He said people were calling their All In match a dream match, but that it was just another day at the office for him.

The Bucks responded and asked if there was ever a company named after him, like there was for them. Matt Jackson told Cage that last week they kicked him by accident. He said that if he kept talking down to them, he would do it for real this week. Cage responded by low-kicking Matt. Nick then kicked Cage and Copeland speared Nick.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Copeland and The Bucks getting along in their match, rather than presenting some kind of "can they coexist" match was refreshing. At the same time, the Copeland and Cage stuff is perplexing. They don't seem even close to being on the same page. I know that's been the essence of their reunion, but this match is hurting in terms of storyline intrigue because it doesn't feel like team vs. team. It feels like Cage vs. The Bucks.

“Have they ever named a COMPANY after you?”



The situation between @Christian4Peeps, @RatedRCope and the @YoungBucks has devolved from words to blows!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PKxDlWgrhd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Mercedes Mone finds momentum over Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale made her entrance, but it was instantly stopped by an attack from Mercedes Mone. Mone used a steel chair and roughed up Nightingale's hand.

Mone then yelled that this week was Nightingale's final one as world champion. She said he would take that title and end her smile on Sunday at All In. She then walked off as Nightingale writhed in pain.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Simple stuff, but effective stuff. Not really an additional chapter in the story, but an extension of the story overall. Mone got heat and that was important.

Before #AEW Women’s World Champion @willowwrestles could address the crowd, @MercedesVarnado struck from out of nowhere!



The message before this Sunday was loud and clear!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DMpXsqjgQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Andrade El Idolo surprises MJF in Glasgow

Andrade's music hit and the audience cheered. Those cheers quickly turned to boos when the music stopped and MJF walked out instead.

On the microphone, MJF ran down Andrade and Glasgow. He said that he was the real world champion and that he could do everything that Andrade does. MJF gloated and made fun of the Glasgow women when he tried to take a picture with a fan like Andrade does.

MJF was then about to mock Andrade's "how you know" catchphrase. As he was about to say it, Andrade's voice rang through the speakers and he appeared in the audience behind MJF. Andrade smashed MJF in the face with a microphone.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Ok, how did Andrade know that MJF was going to stand right where he did near the crowd? Just a segment that was too cute. A straightforward MJF and Andrade promo would have done the trick.

Chris Jericho cut a promo backstage and declared for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Jericho said he would wrestle a tune-up match on this weekend's episode of AEW Collision prior to All In on Sunday.

Nigel McGuinness is heading to face Jon Moxley at All In

Nigel McGuinness may have a hometown kind of moment at All In this weekend alongside Will Ospreay. McGuinness defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the other AEW Continental Cup Classic tournament this week and now heads to the finals against Moxley, who won earlier in the night.

The match was mostly on the mat and featured the traditional style of McGuinness. The crowd loved the wins for Nigel and popped for it. McGuinness won the match with his London Dungeon submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Why not go with Nigel in this spot? It's a little tired, especially when you have Ospreay as the hometown kid. That said, Nigel is likely going to get run over by the train that is Moxley and that'll play differently for the hometown crowd than the Ospreay stuff will.

With his submission The London Dungeon locked in, @McGuinnessNigel makes @KORCombat tap and earns his way to the Continental Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2oUy7r9qx9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Backstage, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher were interviewed. Fletcher admitted that he questioned the play Callis wants him to run at All In, but said he would because Callis is family. However, Fletcher questioned whether or not Okada would be on board with running the same play.

Okada came into the shot and said that Fletcher was only worrying about himself. He said he would run the Callis play too and that the AEW International Championship would stay off Konosuke Takeshita's waist at All In.

Booking Grade: 4/10

Bottom line? This storyline isn't that good. The audience is pining for a Fletcher babyface turn, so Okada needling him about family isn't generating much heat. On Fletcher's side, why is he running this play? He's the champ.

And then where is Takeshita? He's being used in a way that presents him as an important threat, but he was nowhere to be found on the show. He is also likely going to lose this match, which, regardless of how it's done, will prove this Don Callis play to be the right move.

.@TheDonCallis wants the Don Callis Family to stay united around the #AEW International Title!@kylefletcherpro agrees to “run the play,” but @rainmakerXokada may be the biggest question mark.



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CrXCFQG8KQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

Swerve Strickland victorious in the main event

Swerve Strickland defeated Jack Perry in this week's AEW Dynamite main event. Perry fought a good fight, but came up short. Strickland connected with his House Call kick and then used Big Pressure to get the win.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A good match, but to what end? An odd main event match on the All In go-home show. The Ospreay promo would have played better and been more relevant given that the show is this weekend.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley defeated Claudio Castagnoli to advance to the finals of the AEW Continental Cup Classic tournament on Sunday at All In.

Adam Copeland and The Young Bucks defeated The Don Callis Family

Nigel McGuinness defeated Kyle O'Reilly to advance to the finals of the AEW Continental Cup Classic tournament on Sunday at All In.

Divine Dominion and Persephone defeated The Brawling Birds and Maya World in a Trios Match

Swerve Strickland defeated Jack Perry