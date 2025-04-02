AEW Announces Special All In Week Events Including The Return Of Starrcast
AEW has announced a full slate of events and shows to take place in Texas ahead of the company's signature All In PPV this July.
The Dallas Morning News is reporting that AEW All In Week will include AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, the return of the Starrcast wrestling convention, and then the All In PPV event inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The full schedule of events and locations are as follows:
- AEW Dynamite - July 9 - Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas
- AEW Collision - July 10 - Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas
- Starrcast - July 11 and July 12 - Sheraton Arlington in Arlington, Texas
- ROH Death Before Dishonor - July 11 - ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- AEW All In - July 12 - Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
According to Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful, this year's All In event will have a special start time of 3pm EST. This is the first All In event in the United States for AEW, with the 2024 and 2023 events taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Matches for the show have not been announced at this time, but based on dialogue from AEW stars and announcers on television, both winners of the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will be receiving world championship matches at All In.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Bret Hart Slams AEW Wrestlers As "Actors" And "Pretenders"
Rumored Reason For Giulia's Absence From WWE Following Loss To Stephanie Vaquer
Mick Foley Shows Off Damage From Pretty Serious Looking Car Accident
Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor