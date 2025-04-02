Rumored Reason For Giulia's Absence From WWE Following Loss To Stephanie Vaquer
Giulia has not been seen on WWE programming since she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT: Roadblock last month.
There were reports leading into her title vs. title match with Vaquer that she was dealing with some sort of a visa issue, as well as an undisclosed injury, that require her to take some time off. Thus explaining why the massive main event match with Stephanie was not saved for this month's Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event.
The latest reporting on Giulia's status from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, is that she's been seen at the WWE Performance Center of late but has not been participating in classes.
"The rumor at the WWE PC was an ankle injury, though we've not confirmed that," Ross Sapp reported early Wednesday morning. "WWE was hopeful that she could return soon, but we've not heard any updates regarding that."
WWE's reported hope that the Beautiful Madness would be able to to bounce back quickly, might explain why she made an appearance at an NXT Live Event just two weeks after her loss at Roadblock.
Giulia attacked Cora Jade in front of the Bartow, Florida crowd and declared her intentions to win back her NXT Women's Championship.
It appeared as though Stephanie Vaquer was going to move forward as a double Women's Champion while Giulia was away, but she made the decision on the April 1 episode of NXT to vacate the Women's North American Championship.
A Six-Woman Ladder Match will now take place at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend to crown a new champion. Zaria and Kelani Jordan qualified for that match on Tuesday night's show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE NXT Results (4/1/25): Ricky Saints Wins Men's North American Title, Stephanie Vaquer Relinquishes Her Belt
Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Hulk Hogan's 2005 WWE Return Failed
CM Punk Makes Polarizing Claim About Legendary Rock And Roll Group In Backstage Interview