Mick Foley Shows Off Damage From Pretty Serious Looking Car Accident
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been hospitalized following a pretty serious car accident. Thankfully, it appears he's going to be okay.
The Hardcore Legend took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to show off the damage that was done to his car. As for the damage he sustained, Foley said he was very sore and was suffering from minor concussion symptoms.
Given the looks of his vehicle, he's extraordinarily lucky. And Mick said just as much in his post on social media.
"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK!- Mick Foley
I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion."
Any additional details about the accident are not available at this time.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish Mick Foley a speedy recovery!
