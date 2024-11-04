Swerve Strickland Would Bring These Four AEW Stars To A Bar Fight
If Swerve Strickland were in a bar fight, he's got his backup all figured out.
During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Strickland was asked about which AEW stars he'd want with him in a bar fight. Strickland proceeded to name Eddie Kingston, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, and Jake Hager as his team -- each of them for different reasons.
"I'm bringing Kingston," Strickland said. "Kingston? He dirty. He fight dirty, I like that. I need somebody who's gonna move the crowd, move the people, so Samoa Joe — you look at Joe wrong, you know you lost already. Darby gonna throw his body at somebody. He's going to jump off the bar. Man, shout out Jake Hager, shout out Jake Hager. He got reach too."
Out of those four men, only Darby Allin has been seen recently on AEW television. Joe has been away from the company on an acting project, Eddie Kingston is recovering from a serious broken leg, and Hager is no longer with the company.
Strickland is a former AEW World Champion and recently defeated Shelton Benjamin on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. After the win, Strickland was attacked by Benjamin, MVP, and the debuting former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.
Lashley has reportedly signed with AEW and will be on this week's episode of Dynamite with his faction, now known as The Hurt Syndicate.
