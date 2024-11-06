AEW In-Person TV Experience Set For Major Overhaul In 2025
The AEW live experience is set for a major overhaul in 2025.
In an interview with Sports Video Group, AEW EVP and Head of Global Production, Mike Mansury confirmed that the company would be revamping it's in-person show experience for fans that will mirror more of a sports-like presentation.
“Starting in 2025, you’ll see more of a sports-style presentation in-arena in terms of being able to entertain the audience when there isn’t in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast," Mansury said. "We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special.”
Mansury previously worked for the WWE in a production role with the company. He joined AEW in 2022 as a Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Mansury was promoted to his current role within the company in January of this year.
AEW entered into a long-term television agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery that will see the Dynamite and Collision TV products air on TBS and TNT, respectively. The new partnership will also include AEW content on the Max streaming platform beginning sometime next year.
The overall agreement goes into place at the beginning of 2025.
