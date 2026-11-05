AEW Blood And Guts Results (11/4/26): Kyle Fletcher Leads The Don Callis Family

It's Blood and Guts night on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. When the show started, Excalibur noted that 16,000 pounds of steel made up the cages that would surround the competitors in Blood and Guts.

Renee Paquette interviewed The Don Callis Family backstage and they were confident about their fortunes later in the night in the main event. Kyle Fletcher said that he would win Blood and Guts and then go on to become world champion at Full Gear.

Mick Foley interviewed team Will Ospreay. They were all supremely confident, except for Adam Copeland. Foley said he was trepidatious and Copeland agreed with him. He said he was worried about everyone's future.

After both backstage interviews, the women's Blood and Guts match opened the show. Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander started the match for their teams.

.@Skyebyee brings the light tubes to Blood & Guts, but @amisylle denies her entry! ⛔️



Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/nfXgwrDfDa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

Kris Statlander, Jaime Hayter, Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron defeated Divine Dominion, Triangle of Madness, and Persephone inside Blood and Guts. All the weapons were brought out in this one. Tables, chairs, barbed wire, glass, Legos, and so much more.

At the end of the match, Julia Hart was choked out with barbed wire. She tapped out and gave up, while also screaming at the top of her lungs.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Well, this lived up to the Blood and Guts moniker. Almost all of the women got color and bled, but Megan Bayne suffered the most. She was a bloody mess for most of the match and it stood out in a serious way.

Though it lived up to the Blood and Guts moniker, a lot of the violence blended together. It happened, but for the most part, the audience didn't react any more than they would for a signature move in a regular match. The steady drumbeat of violence and the lack of a real story between the two teams put a definite ceiling on the match.

Julia Hart has no choice but to TAP OUT! The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, @Willowwrestles & @amisylle survive BLOOD & GUTS! 🩸



Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Fw5i8QAoEl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

Texas Death Match set for Full Gear

Backstage, Austin Creed confronted Swerve Strickland about what he did to Bandido last week. He pleaded with Strickland because they were a team and he thought Strickland went too far. Strickland said that Creed forgot that Bandido had pinned all of them and that he needed to take care of business.

Austin Creed and Kofi | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

There was a loud scream and Kofi was shown trapped in a door. Creed went to pry the door open and Bandido was waiting for him. He attacked Creed and then Strickland got into the mix. A full brawl between Brodido, Strickland, and New Level broke out. Once it was broken up, Page confronted Brodido and said Strickland wanted them to react the way they did. Bandido told Page it wasn't all about him anymore and that he wanted Texas Death at Full Gear. Page said yes.

Booking Grade: 6/10

It was inevitable that this would get to exactly where it got. I liked the brawl to lead up to Page saying yes, but it was awfully quick. There was more meat on the bone with New Level. Last week they all but dismissed a Texas Death Match and now they fully get it? Storyline chapters were missed AND the match should be excellent.

"THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU ANYMORE... I WANT TEXAS DEATH!"@bandidowrestler has made his intentions CRYSTAL CLEAR!



Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/MdR5SrTj15 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

Prior to the second Blood and Guts match of the night, three important promo segments took place. The first saw Jon Moxley try to get the help of The Conglomeration in his battle with The Cut. Moxley appealed to the history that he had with Orange Cassidy and said he didn't need their help, but was asking for it. Moxley left a fork on the table in front of Cassidy and they stared at it as the segment ended.

By the ring, Mercedes Mone was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Mone called out Marina Shafir instantly. Mone called Shafir "Moxley's b----" and said that nobody knew who she was or ever cared until she was matched up against her. Shafir responded and said that she respected Mone for what she's done, but not for who she's become.

Shafir stared at Mone and told her that she made a mistake. Shafir said she confused being popular with being dangerous. The two then brawled, but Mone got the upper hand and grounded Shafir with the Bank Statement submission. Afterward, Nick Wayne cut a promo from the audience on Chris Jericho.

.@MercedesVarnado finds a way to get the upper hand on @MarinaShafir!



Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/8wIhacCab6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

The Don Callis Family wins Blood and Guts

The Don Callis Family, led by Kyle Fletcher, defeated Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, The Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden inside of Blood and Guts. The match was total madness and chaos, and it built to the Callis Family sustaining momentum near the end of the match. They beat their opponents with all kinds of weapons and the Fletcher said he was going to make Copeland decide what to do.

Okada had him trapped in the cage with a chain and Fletcher told him to surrender or else the attack on his team would continue. Fletcher stabbed Ospreay in the hand with a screwdriver and then acted as if he would do the same to his head. This prompted Copeland to quit and the match ended.

Afterward, Fletcher gloated about Copeland giving up. He then said that he would be the world champion at Full Gear. Fletcher then told Wardlow, who was on top of the cage structure to "do it." Wardlow launched Allin off the cage and through four tables that were set up on the ground.

Booking Grade: 7/10

From an action standpoint, this was similar to the women's match. It had all the weapons and thumbtacks used in a couple of different spots. What this had that was better was the story. They set the hook early with Copeland's promo about being nervous for the match and then paid that off with the finish. Much of the match was used to make Fletcher look like a dominant challenger to Ospreay.