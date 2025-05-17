Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Beach Break Preview [5/17/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Ahead of Anarchy in the Arena, AEW Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is set to go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta in the main event of AEW Beach Break Collision Saturday night.

Powerhouse Hobbs to main event AEW Collision
Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Saturday night is set to be a wild one in suburban Chicago.

A special edition of AEW Collision Beach Break will air on the program's normal time and network this week, with Powerhouse Hobbs set to main event the show.

With Anarchy in the Arena just days away, the next chapter in the rivalry between The Opps and The Death Riders will be written tonight when Hobbs goes one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta.

Anna Jay is looking to slay the Mighty Megasus when she squares off against Megan Bayne. An already tough task will be made even more difficult with Penelope Ford at ringside, but Harley Cameron will be there to help even the odds.

There's also two huge tag team bouts that are on the docket tonight. The Hurt Syndicate need challengers for their World Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing and the No. 1 Contenders will be determined when the Sons of Texas battle CRU. Also, Big Bill and Bryan Keith take their beef with Gates of Agony to the next level tonight in a Chicago Street Fight!

Here's everything we know about tonight's special edition of AEW Collision Beach Break.

AEW Collision Beach Break Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Beach Break Location:

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

How to Watch AEW Collision Beach Break:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV


AEW Collision Beach Break Match Card (Announced):

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta

Megan Bayne vs. Anna Jay

AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Sons of Texas vs. CRU

Chicago Street Fight: Bryan Keith & Big Bill vs. The Gates of Agony

Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael tribute with Ric Flair

AEW Collision Beach Break SPOILERS

The show was taped this past Wednesday night.

