More On The Future Of Anna Jay And Her AEW Contract

It turns out that Anna Jay has a little more time left on her AEW contract than previous reporting may have suggested.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently learned that the 27-year-old's deal with All Elite Wrestling would be expiring "soon," and he's now been able to determine a more accurate timeline.

"Soon seemed to be within the next six months, as we’ve confirmed that the deal is set to expire in Spring 2026," Ross Sapp said Tuesday night. "We have spoken to sources who indicate she’s open to exploring her options."

Ross Sapp said the situation surrounding her contract status came to light after Anna Jay was hopeful she’d be involved in the Women's Blood and Guts Match back on November 12, which ultimately did not happen.

Those two instances, however, appear to be coincidental.

Jay, and tag team partner Tay Melo, have not appeared on AEW television since they lost in the opening round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Title Tournament to Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir.

Tonight was hard.

When the world shut down during Covid, Anna and I used to talk about one day competing for these tag belts. Five years later, that dream finally became real… and losing in the first round hurts in a way that’s hard to explain.



We believed in this moment so… — TAY MELO (@taymelo) November 20, 2025

Their defeat came as a surprise to many AEW fans, considering Bayne and Shafir did compete in Blood and Guts just days before, meaning they were booked to beat much fresher opponents.

TayJay are also the longest tenured women's tag team in the company, and even if they were not booked to win the titles, there was an expectation that they'd at least earn one tournament victory before bowing out.

Why The Babes of Wrath earned the AEW Women'sTag Team Championships

Babes of Wrath | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan had four or five really strong teams that he could have crowned as the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, and he ultimately decided on the popular upstart team of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale.

During his AEW Worlds End media call on Monday afternoon, The Takedown on SI had the chance to ask Tony Khan what made The Babes of Wrath the right choice in his mind.

"They bring very different skills in and out of the ring," Khan said. "Together they work really hard. They're very positive and fun and, whether it's the TV audience or the live crowds, people really seem to enjoy them."

#AEWWorldsEnd

HBO Max PPV

8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday 12/27



AEW Women's World Tag Titles@WillowWrestles/@HarleyCameron_ vs @MercedesVarnado/@AthenaPalmer_FG



Moné pinned Willow after Athena hit the O-Face. They team again vs The Babes of Wrath in their first defense, Saturday 12/27! pic.twitter.com/lckubX9mYE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2025

"I think the Babes are Wrath are fantastic representatives of AEW. For many reasons in and out of the pro wrestling ring, I think the Babes of Wrath have been fantastic choices to be the first ever AEW Women's Wool Tag Team Champions, which is a spot that they've earned."

Cameron and Nightingale will defend their titles for the first time this Saturday night, when they take on TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

