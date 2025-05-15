AEW Collision Beach Break Spoilers [5/17/25]: Match Results From Taped Chicago Show

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT@TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax

This Saturday!@TrueWillieHobbs vs@WheelerYuta



After their altercation on #AEWDynamite tonight,

World Trios Champion

Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps will collide 1-on-1 vs The Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta,

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/8OSi9Qg6cL