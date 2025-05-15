AEW Collision Beach Break Spoilers [5/17/25]: Match Results From Taped Chicago Show
AEW Collision returns to it's normal day, time and network this week as the second night of Beach Break airs this Saturday night on TNT and Max at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).
The show was filmed Wednesday night following Dynamite, and with Anarchy in the Arena fast approaching, Saturday's main event will feature Powerhouse Hobbs battling Wheeler Yuta.
This week's episode of Collision will also have huge ramifications on AEW Double or Nothing as The Sons of Texas battle CRU for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and Nigel McGuinness will give a definitive answer as to whether he'll step back in the ring to face off against FTR.
MORE: AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Jon Moxley Retains World Title As Anarchy Erupts
The following SPOILERS are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and PWinsider, and are limited in scope:
AEW Collision Beach Break Match & Segment Results:
- Kyle Fletcher knocked off AR Fox.
- Tony Schiavone hosted the Steve 'Mongo' McMichael tribute, which featured Steve's wife Misty, Dean Malenko and Ric Flair.
- Megan Bayne defeated Anna Jay. Both Penelope Ford and Harley Cameron were ringside for the match.
- Nigel McGuinness accepted FTR's challenge. He'll team with Daniel Garcia to take on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at AEW Double or Nothing.
- ROH Champion Bandido, Tomohiro Ishii & Brody King defeated Rocky Romero, Lance Archer & Trent Beretta in a trios match. The Don Callis family continued the fight after the match, which brought out The Outrunners.
- Speedball Mike Bailey beat Blake Christian. Afterwards he dared AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to come out and face him. Okada appeared, but Speedball was laid out by Rush and Dralistico.
- Big Bill & Bryan Keith defeated The Gates of Agony in a Chicago Street Fight. The match was said to have been a really fun encounter that featured all the toys you'd expect in a no holds barred contest.
- ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated CRU in an No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Dustin and Sammy will face the Hurt Syndicate at AEW Double or Nothing.
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander were all involved in a post match angle.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Zach Gowen Grateful For Return To National Wrestling Spotlight With AEW [Exclusive]
Reebok Set To Release Special Shoes For AEW Star Swerve Strickland