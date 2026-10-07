AEW Collision: Grand Slam France Spoilers for October 10 From Paris

With WrestleDream less than two weeks away, what happened after tonight's episode of Dynamite, as AEW Collision: Grand Slam France was taped Tuesday evening at the Adidas Arena in Paris?

Tonight's special episode of Dynamite aired on tape delay from Paris, France. The episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT due to TBS's coverage of the MLB Playoffs. It featured Will Ospreay defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship.

Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Collision tapings from Paris.

Two title matches take place this week on Collision

After having four title matches on Dynamite this evening, AEW followed up with two more title matches for Collision.

Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks, were in action, defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Dogs. The champions successfully defended their titles against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher ahead of WrestleDream next weekend.

Speaking of title matches at WrestleDream, Andrade El Idolo had another successful title defense on Collision, picking up a hard-earned win over UK standout talent, Michael Oku. Following his victory, El Idolo was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa. The two men will face off for the National Championship at WrestleDream next weekend.

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Speedball Mike Bailey also made good on his promise to Will Ospreay on Dynamite and qualified for the Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship next week at WrestleDream by picking up a victory over Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Bailey will now join Samoa Joe and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay in that pay-per-view main event.

Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of Fightful.

AEW Collision Grand Slam France spoilers for October 10

Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Nick Wayne defeated Chris Jericho

Swerve Strickland defeated Carlie Bravo

Andrade El Idolo defeated Michael Oku to retain the AEW National Championship

Following the match, El Idolo was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa. A match for the AEW National Championship was made for next weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Lee Moriarty in a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match for WrestleDream

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.