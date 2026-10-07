AEW Collision: Grand Slam France Spoilers for October 10 From Paris
With WrestleDream less than two weeks away, what happened after tonight's episode of Dynamite, as AEW Collision: Grand Slam France was taped Tuesday evening at the Adidas Arena in Paris?
Tonight's special episode of Dynamite aired on tape delay from Paris, France. The episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT due to TBS's coverage of the MLB Playoffs. It featured Will Ospreay defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship.
Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Collision tapings from Paris.
Two title matches take place this week on Collision
After having four title matches on Dynamite this evening, AEW followed up with two more title matches for Collision.
Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks, were in action, defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Dogs. The champions successfully defended their titles against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher ahead of WrestleDream next weekend.
Speaking of title matches at WrestleDream, Andrade El Idolo had another successful title defense on Collision, picking up a hard-earned win over UK standout talent, Michael Oku. Following his victory, El Idolo was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa. The two men will face off for the National Championship at WrestleDream next weekend.
Speedball Mike Bailey also made good on his promise to Will Ospreay on Dynamite and qualified for the Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship next week at WrestleDream by picking up a victory over Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Bailey will now join Samoa Joe and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay in that pay-per-view main event.
Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of Fightful.
AEW Collision Grand Slam France spoilers for October 10
- Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles
- Nick Wayne defeated Chris Jericho
- Swerve Strickland defeated Carlie Bravo
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Michael Oku to retain the AEW National Championship
- Following the match, El Idolo was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa. A match for the AEW National Championship was made for next weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view.
- Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Lee Moriarty in a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match for WrestleDream
The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime