AEW Dynamite/Collision Results & Booking Grades (11/11/26): Shafir Taps Out Mone Ahead of Full Gear

When last week's episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Team Will Ospreay had just lost their Blood and Guts match against the Don Callis Family. Adam Copeland gave up on behalf of his team and this week's show began with special footage of Will Ospreay addressing his team in the locker room after the match.

Ospreay questioned why Copeland did what he did. He said there were kids in their shirts in the crowd and that they let all of them down. Ospreay started to yell and Copeland cut him off by telling him to shut up. Copeland said that his team should understand why he did what he did and echoed himself, missing nine years because of violent choices he made. Copeland said that if they didn't understand it, maybe he shouldn't be there in AEW.

The first in-ring segment of the show featured Ospreay and his opponent for Full Gear, Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher and Ospreay will collide at Full Gear for the AEW World Championship, but they exchanged words ahead of their title match.

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Fletcher and Ospreay strangely exchanged compliments to start things off. Fletcher credited Ospreay for helping him become the wrestler he is and for winning the titles he has in AEW. Ospreay praised Fletcher for growing and being one of the best wrestlers on the AEW roster.

The praise turned harsh quickly. Fletcher told Ospreay not to twist his words and then wanted Ospreay to admit to the world that it was he who really broke Ospreay's neck, not Jon Moxley. He gave examples of how he did it, and then Ospreay told him he was right. Ospreay told him that he could take credit for the worst 10 months of his life as he recovered from neck surgery. He also reminded Fletcher that he had beaten him while he had a broken neck.

“The Protostar” @KyleFletcherPro wants credit for breaking AEW World Champion @WillOspreay’s neck! 😳



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/8qIPL0iTDy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

Ospreay played a video from All In. The video was of Fletcher seeing him off backstage for his world title match against Kenny Omega. Ospreay demanded to know what he was feeling in that moment. At first, Fletcher said he felt nothing, and Ospreay called him out for lying. Fletcher then yelled to Ospreay that he was jealous. He said that at All In, Ospreay had the moment he had always dreamed of having.

Ospreay didn't buy it. He said he thought Fletcher still loved him, but Fletcher countered and said that it was all hate for him. He said that at Full Gear, he would take away the greatest moment in Ospreay's career. In response, Ospreay reminded Fletcher that he won five times and that he was on another level. He then walked away and left Fletcher in the ring.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A money segment. Ospreay and Fletcher addressed their nuanced history together, planted a seed of story for the match on Saturday and can now just let that seed grow. They will be able to loop in all sorts of psychology involving Fletcher loving Ospreay during the match that should generate drama. This segment set the table for all of it.

.@KyleFletcherpro SLAPS @WillOspreay, but the AEW World Champion remains UNFAZED! 🔥



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ytKZ77fUif — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

New Level and Brodido brawl all over the building ahead of Texas Death

The New Level vs. Brodido ended in a double disqualification. The match was back and forth in terms of offense, but the wheels came off when fighting on the outside of the ring began.

Both teams brawled ringside and never made it back into the ring. This forced the referee to count out both teams. Despite the count-out, the brawling continued. The two teams battled all over the ringside area and up the ramp, where they even brought out tables and other weapons. AEW officials broke up the brawl before it got too serious.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Nothing out of the ordinary or fresh, but this worked to tease the violence that could be expected at Full Gear. Simple, but it worked.

CHAOS ERUPTS between Brodido and The New Level! 🤯



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/JJLa9e4Imu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

David Finlay defeated Orange Cassidy in a singles match ahead of Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear. Finlay won the match illegally. He searched under the ring for his shillelagh and found it. He then cracked Cassidy in the head with it while the referee wasn't looking.

After the match, members of The Cut beat up Cassidy. He was initially saved by The Conglomeration, but then Clark Connors speared Cassidy and left him lying. Cassidy was then taken away by the AEW medical team.

.@TheDavidFinlay BLASTS Orange Cassidy with the shillelagh, leaving him OUT COLD! 😴



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/mIOkRG3hM1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

The next match of the night was Persephone vs. Gypsy Mac. Persephone won the match, but was unhinged along with Britt Baker after the match. She was clearly still shook after losing her TBS Championship to Queen Aminata. The two women stormed off after having a fit.

Motor City Machine Guns win best of five match series against FTR

Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR in the final match of their best-of-five series. The match nearly went to the 20-minute time limit.

Both teams battled back and forth for as much time as allowed on the clock. The match ended a mere seconds before the clock expired, and it ended with Chris Sabin reversing out of a Shatter Machine and pinning Dax Harwood. Prior to that, both teams kicked out of one another's finishing moves.

After the match, MCMG celebrated in the ring, but FTR demanded that the music be cut. Both teams shook hands before FTR left the ring. Now that MCMG are the winners of the series, they will wrestle whoever walks out of Full Gear as tag champions.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An excellent match to cap off their series. The action was crisp, but the best part was the use of the clock. Because of the PPV on Saturday and the 20-minute limit, the match worked itself like it was heading to a draw. When it didn't go that direction, the audience was surprised. You don't want to always do surprises just to do them, but in this instance, you want to keep the crowd guessing when booking trends lead them one way over another.

The Motor City Machine Guns win the Best-of-5 Series and earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship! 👏

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/PKf9O5EPgH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mike Bailey and retained his AEW National Championship. The match was hard to watch. The striking and suplexes were brutal and left Bailey bleeding.

Bailey withstood almost all of Ciampa's offense. He kicked out of everything, including the knee strike. While nearly unconscious, Bailey threw his mouthguard at Ciampa. That break in focus led to Ciampa getting the victory.

After the match, Ilja Dragunov walked to the ring and confronted Ciampa. They stood face to face and then Dragunov pointed to the screen. It showed a match graphic for Full Gear. Ciampa vs. Dragunov for the AEW National Championship.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Ciampa and Bailey were excellent. So hard-hitting and it felt like a true fight. As for Dragunov vs. Ciampa at Full Gear? Hell yes. An awesome match for AEW to put on PPV.

#AndSTILL 🏆 @MrTommasoCiampa puts away a defiant “Speedball” Mike Bailey to retain the AEW National Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/lfsokBXG6q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

Marina Shafir taps out Mercedes Mone

In the AEW Dynamite main event, Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley defeated Mercedes Mone and Jay White. The men and women fought each other in this match, which included Moxley giving a cutter to Mone, Mone returning the favor with Bank Statement, White hitting Shafir with Blade Runner, and Shafir slapping the hell out of White.

In the end, Shafir got Mone to tap out to the Brutalizer submission. That won the Death Riders the match. After the match, Mone attacked Shafir and put her in the Bank Statement. Then chaos ensued. Both sides of the Anarchy in the Arena match poured into the ring and brawled.

Booking Grade: 10/10

This ruled. The Mone and White tag team is something we need to see more of. Is there a team with more charisma than those two? As for the action, I'm not a big fan of intergender wrestling, but this crossover worked and got the crowd hooked. Especially the Mone and Moxley interaction. As for Shafir getting the win? That says a lot about where the finish is going at Full Gear. Look for Mone to retain.

.@MarinaShafir makes the AEW Women’s World Champion TAP OUT to The Brutalizer! 👋



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/KTv6twDxOx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

-The AEW Collision portion of the show started off with a high-octane trios match. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated The Don Callis Family. At Full Gear, The Young Bucks will still have Don Callis and his family in their sights. The Bucks will defend their tag titles against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

-Divine Dominion was interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. They talked about their experience in Blood and Guts last week.

The @YoungBucks & @boy_myth_legend dispose of the Don Callis Family! 🗑️



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/vrNlnvseNS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

-Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto with a power bomb after a relative easy match. After the match, Davis and Doyle joined Wardlow in the ring and destroyed Comoroto's friends.

-Sky Team defeated The Swirl and retained the ROH World Tag Team Championships. When the match ended, Nick Wayne walked out and cut a quick promo about beating Chris Jericho twice.

.@TheNickWayne’s been winmaxxing, and he’s got two wins over Chris Jericho to prove it! 💥



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/HA3bsnO5Bf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026

-In the AEW Collision main event, Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue and Hyan in a triple threat match to retain the TBS Championship. After the match, Britt Baker distracted Aminata and Persephone attacked her from behind. Maya World ran down to defend the champion and then Tony Khan announced a trios match for the Full Gear preshow.

AEW Dynamite and Collision Results

The New Level wrestled Brodido and the match ended in a double disqualification

David Finlay defeated Orange Cassidy

Persephone defeated Gypsy Mac

Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR to win their best of five match series

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mike Bailey to retain the AEW National Championship

Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley defeated Mercedes Mone and Jay White

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated The Don Callis Family in a trios match

Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto

Sky Team defeated The Swirl to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships

Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue and Hyan to retain the TBS Championship