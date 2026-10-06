AEW Grand Slam France Preview (10/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW will officially debut in France on a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Grand Slam France.

Will Ospreay is set to defend the AEW World Championship against a man he knows very well, AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay and Okada's history began in New Japan Pro-Wrestling 11 years ago.

While Okada was the clear top star of the promotion at the time, Ospreay began as a scrappy young junior heavyweight who became like a little brother to the Rainmaker, even joining him in the CHAOS faction from 2016 to 2020.

To date, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada have wrestled each other on 11 prior occasions across NJPW, RevPro, and the AEW Continental Classic, but Ospreay has only been the victor in two of those matches and never in AEW.

Now arguably stronger than he's ever been, can Will Ospreay overcome one of his greatest mentors and rivals to retain the AEW World Championship, or will Okada manage to outsmart him once again?

The CEO era begins

Mercedes Moné | All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Moné won not only AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In London, but also a broken nose in her clash against Willow Nightingale. As a result, Moné wasn't cleared to compete until last week's tribute to Pac on AEW Dynamite in a trios match. Tonight, the CEO will officially kick off her reign as AEW Women's World Champion in the ring by defending her title against Queen Aminata.

For weeks, Moné has been scoping out the competition from the commentary booth, watching Queen Aminata pick up an impressive string of victories on AEW TV. France has been a second home for Queen Aminata since she attended law school in the country. She hopes tonight ends with her first taste of AEW gold and that she'll be the one defending the world title against Thekla, a woman she also has a bitter history with, at AEW WrestleDream next weekend.

Despite the Queen's winning streak, Mercedes Moné will not be going down without a fight. Will the CEO bounce back from her broken nose and successfully defend the title that eluded her for over a year?

More championship clashes

AEW World Trios Champion Kofi isn't satisfied with solely team gold and has issued a challenge to Bandido for the ROH World Championship. The two men have faced off in trios action recently when Swerve Strickland and The New Level defeated "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido at AEW All Out, but Grand Slam France will mark their first singles encounter.

If Kofi wins, he will join Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho as the seventh man to have held both the WWE and ROH World titles. After 548 days as ROH World Champion, can Bandido hold on to his top spot in ROH?

Also, Kyle Fletcher will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship in Paris. Fletcher notably never lost the TNT title and was forced to vacate it earlier this year due to injury. In the meantime, a rivalry has brewed between Fletcher and Allin, most recently at All Out, when Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight defeated Darby Allin and Steven Borden via referee stoppage after Borden was knocked unconscious during the match. Will Fletcher earn back the title he never lost, or will Darby Allin avenge his tag team partner?

Also on Grand Slam France

"Jungle" Jack Perry has tried to lure out Samoa Joe several times in recent weeks, and tonight he gets his wish to face the former AEW World Champion one-on-one. Despite the personal rivalry brewing between them, the match is first and foremost a qualifying match for the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream. The winner will join seven other men to vie for the AEW World Championship in what can be described as a hybrid of a Casino Gauntlet and an Ironman match.

The Death Riders were victorious in last week's emotional 10-man tag team main event against the Don Callis Family to honor their fallen brother, Pac. The two factions will meet once more at Grand Slam France, this time in two-on-two tag team action. Death Riders, Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd, will collide with the Don Callis Family's Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Which team will walk out of Adidas Arena with the win?

How to Watch AEW Grand Slam France Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Grand Slam France Dynamite Date & Time:

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Grand Slam France Dynamite Location:

Location: Adidas Arena, Paris, France

AEW Grand Slam France Dynamite Card (Announced):

AEW World Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Queen Aminata

ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Kofi

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jack Perry

Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle