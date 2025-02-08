AEW Collision Preview (2/8/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Collision will air live tonight on TNT, live from the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas.
Tonight's show is the last Collision prior to AEW Grand Slam Australia, which airs next Saturday night in a slightly later time slot.
Collision has several matches and segments announced in advance, including a massive triple threat trios match. That bout will be Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs Shane Taylor Promotions.
The promotion will continue building to the aforementioned Grand Slam event by presenting a face to face between International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews. The duo will face off in Brisbane next weekend.
AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will also be in action this week. This follows Wednesday's edition of Dynamite where Toni Storm dressed up as May in a victorious performance over Queen Aminata. Storm and May face off for the title next weekend in Australia.
Seven days out from a huge tag team match at Grand Slam where Kyle Fletcher will team with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, Fletcher will face Mark Briscoe this week on Collision. It's Briscoe's first singles match in a month on AEW television.
How To Watch AEW Collision
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Collision on?
TV Channel: TNT
Where can I stream AEW Collision?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, HBO MAX
Match Card (Announced)
Penelope Ford vs Thunder Rosa
Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher
Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs Shane Taylor Promotions
Bandido vs Bryan Keith
Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face to face
Mariah May in action
Dustin Rhodes in Action
Halftime Harley In Houston Concert