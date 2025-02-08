Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview (2/8/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream

A big trios match headlines this week's edition of AEW Collision.

Ryan Droste

AEW

AEW Collision will air live tonight on TNT, live from the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas.

Tonight's show is the last Collision prior to AEW Grand Slam Australia, which airs next Saturday night in a slightly later time slot.

Collision has several matches and segments announced in advance, including a massive triple threat trios match. That bout will be Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs Shane Taylor Promotions.

The promotion will continue building to the aforementioned Grand Slam event by presenting a face to face between International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews. The duo will face off in Brisbane next weekend.

AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will also be in action this week. This follows Wednesday's edition of Dynamite where Toni Storm dressed up as May in a victorious performance over Queen Aminata. Storm and May face off for the title next weekend in Australia.

Seven days out from a huge tag team match at Grand Slam where Kyle Fletcher will team with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, Fletcher will face Mark Briscoe this week on Collision. It's Briscoe's first singles match in a month on AEW television.

How To Watch AEW Collision

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

What channel is AEW Collision on?

TV Channel: TNT

Where can I stream AEW Collision?

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, HBO MAX

Match Card (Announced)

Penelope Ford vs Thunder Rosa

Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher

Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs Shane Taylor Promotions

Bandido vs Bryan Keith

Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face to face

Mariah May in action

Dustin Rhodes in Action

Halftime Harley In Houston Concert

Published
Ryan Droste
RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

Home/AEW