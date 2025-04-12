Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview [4/12/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

ROH Women's Champion Athena is one step away from facing Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Cup. First she'll have to get past Harley Cameron Saturday night on AEW Collision.

Rick Ucchino

Harley Cameron vs. Athena
Harley Cameron vs. Athena / All Elite Wrestling

The Women's and Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments take center stage tonight as AEW Collision hits the air live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena is once again gracing Collision with her presence and is hoping to treat all of her minions to a first round victory in the Owen Hart Cup.

The talented Harley Cameron is no one to look past, but if Athena is victorious tonight, she'll move on to Spring Break Thru Dynamite this Wednesday for a highly anticipated match-up with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Will the dream match come to fruition or will Harley play spoiler with her dreaded finishing move?

Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz will also face each other in an exciting rematch from a couple of weeks back on Collision. The winner will move on to face Kris Statlander in the Semi-Finals In the women's bracket.

Over on the men's side of things, Konosuke Takeshita will go one-on-one with Brody King. Anthony Bowens will also be in action tonight, as will Megan Bayne, and fans will hear from FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a great deal of explaining to do following their brutal assault on Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in southern Massachusetts:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

ROH Woman's World Champion Athena vs. Harley Cameron in a Women's Owen Hart Tournament Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz in a Women's Owen Hart Tournament Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King in a Men's Owen Hart Tournament Match

Anthony Bowens w/ Billy Gunn vs. Blake Christian

Megan Bayne will be in action

We'll hear from FTR after their assault on Cope at Dynasty

Published
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

