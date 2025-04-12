AEW Collision Preview [4/12/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Women's and Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments take center stage tonight as AEW Collision hits the air live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
ROH Women's World Champion Athena is once again gracing Collision with her presence and is hoping to treat all of her minions to a first round victory in the Owen Hart Cup.
The talented Harley Cameron is no one to look past, but if Athena is victorious tonight, she'll move on to Spring Break Thru Dynamite this Wednesday for a highly anticipated match-up with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Will the dream match come to fruition or will Harley play spoiler with her dreaded finishing move?
Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz will also face each other in an exciting rematch from a couple of weeks back on Collision. The winner will move on to face Kris Statlander in the Semi-Finals In the women's bracket.
Over on the men's side of things, Konosuke Takeshita will go one-on-one with Brody King. Anthony Bowens will also be in action tonight, as will Megan Bayne, and fans will hear from FTR.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a great deal of explaining to do following their brutal assault on Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in southern Massachusetts:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV