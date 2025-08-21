Mercedes Moné Reveals Reaction To WWE Star Naomi's Pregnancy (Exclusive)
WWE Superstar Naomi announced her pregnancy on Monday Night Raw this week, and now, one of her biggest supporters is chiming in on the big news.
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has a friendship that goes back more than a decade with Naomi, but they achieved notable success together as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions while Moné performed under the "Sasha Banks" moniker.
They both would leave WWE alongside one another in 2022, with Moné performing around the world and ending up in AEW.
Naomi, meanwhile, would enjoy a successful run as TNA Knockouts Champion before returning to WWE in 2024, ultimately becoming WWE Women's World Champion earlier this year. She would relinquish the title on Monday night in announcing the news.
The Takedown on SI had an opportunity to speak with Moné following her match on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, and asked the TBS Champion for her thoughts on one of her best friend's big announcement.
"Yeah, I'm an auntie," Moné told The Takedown on SI. "I'm excited. I was so excited for the news, and she told me you're going to be an auntie, I was like, 'Oh my God, I cannot wait to see a little baby Trinity.' And I really hope it's a girl. But I just honestly hope it's so healthy, and she has a healthy pregnancy."
Naomi's WWE Success
Naomi officially returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, appearing in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She would go on to form an alliance with Bianca Belair (who had a memorable WrestleMania main event with Moné) and a debuting Jade Cargill. She was revealed as the attacker who took Cargill out of action last winter, setting up for a WrestleMania match between the two.
While Cargill would win at WrestleMania and Evolution, Naomi would end up cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's World Championship and moving to Raw.
Even though her run at the top was short, Moné is extremely supportive of everything her friend has accomplished as of late, and is happily supporting her through all of her personal and professional endeavors.
"She is my sister for life. I am so proud of her and everything that she has accomplished, and it's just so perfect to see how far she's come and just to experience this next chapter in her life and her career," Moné said. "I'm along for the ride as a fan, for her. I mean, cheering her on all the way from AEW. So, it's amazing."
If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T and link to The Takedown on SI.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Moné, Fletcher, Tanahashi Among Major Names Announced For RevPro 13th Anniversary Weekend
Willow Nightingale Thinks It's About Time For A Women's Blood & Guts Match
AEW Dynamite Preview (8/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW Star Gets Extension On Their Contract Amid Creative Hiatus