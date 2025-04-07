Adam Copeland Stretchered Out Of AEW Dynasty After FTR Turn On Him
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler not only turned their backs on Adam Copeland Sunday night, but they unleashed a ruthless assault that forced paramedics to take him out of the Liacouras Center on a stretcher.
The attack happened mere moments after Rated-FTR came up short in their efforts to capture the AEW World Trios Championships at Dynasty.
It was a highly competitive contest between the boys from Asheville and the Death Riders, but in the end it was Philadelphia's own Wheeler Yuta who scored the victory with a Busaiku knee on Dax.
The match was placed on a silver platter for the Death Riders after Cope nearly hit Dax with a spear on accident. He was able to stop in time, but they ended up butting heads thanks to a shove from Yuta.
Rated-FTR would share a hug after the bout was over, but as Cope turned to leave the ring, Harwood swung him around for a quick package piledriver.
Cash seemed conflicted at first. He shoved Dax away and helped Cope to his feet, but that was only so FTR could deliver a Shatter Machine.
Cope was then spiked onto a steel chair with another piledriver. As if that wasn't enough, Cash delivered the final two nails in the coffin of Rated-FTR when he swung the chair on two Con-Chair-To's to the Rated R Superstar.
The blow up between these longtime friends has been teased on television for weeks and Tony Khan finally pulled the trigger on the FTR heel turn.
Given the nature of the assault, it may be quite some time before Adam Copeland returns to AEW television to seek his revenge.
