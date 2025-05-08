AEW Collision Preview [5/8/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Different night, different network, but the same great action you're accustomed to seeing on Saturday. A special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are not the same men that have captured the hearts of the AEW faithful these past few years. This version of FTR is cold, calculated, ruthless and will not let anyone stand in their way of cementing their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all-time.
After witnessing FTR take out their anger and aggression on Cope, Daddy Magic and others, Daniel Garcia is desperate for answers. He fully plans on getting them tonight, even if he has to beat it out of FTR and their new representative Stokely Hathaway. DC will go one-on-one with either Dax or Cash on Collision, he just won't know who until the bell rings.
Willow Nightingale is all too familiar with what can happen to someone once Stokely Hathaway gets in their ear. She witnessed her former friend Kris Statlander walk a similar path to the one FTR is on right now.
Much to her credit, Stat is trying to make amends for throwing away her friendship with Willow months ago, but Nightingale is much more interested in fighting than talking things out. These two ladies will face each other once again tonight in Detroit.
The Pride of Professional Wrestling will also be in action as Anthony Bowens battles Lee Johnson and Speedball Mike Bailey will face off against Dralistico in an highly anticipated rematch. Here's everything we know about tonight's special live Thursday episode of AEW Collision. Check back often for more updates.
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV