AEW Collision Preview [5/8/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Daniel Garcia wants answers and he's willing to beat them out of FTR. Starting tonight on a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision.

Rick Ucchino

Daniel Garcia vs. Member of FTR
Different night, different network, but the same great action you're accustomed to seeing on Saturday. A special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are not the same men that have captured the hearts of the AEW faithful these past few years. This version of FTR is cold, calculated, ruthless and will not let anyone stand in their way of cementing their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all-time.

After witnessing FTR take out their anger and aggression on Cope, Daddy Magic and others, Daniel Garcia is desperate for answers. He fully plans on getting them tonight, even if he has to beat it out of FTR and their new representative Stokely Hathaway. DC will go one-on-one with either Dax or Cash on Collision, he just won't know who until the bell rings.

Willow Nightingale is all too familiar with what can happen to someone once Stokely Hathaway gets in their ear. She witnessed her former friend Kris Statlander walk a similar path to the one FTR is on right now.

Much to her credit, Stat is trying to make amends for throwing away her friendship with Willow months ago, but Nightingale is much more interested in fighting than talking things out. These two ladies will face each other once again tonight in Detroit.

The Pride of Professional Wrestling will also be in action as Anthony Bowens battles Lee Johnson and Speedball Mike Bailey will face off against Dralistico in an highly anticipated rematch. Here's everything we know about tonight's special live Thursday episode of AEW Collision. Check back often for more updates.

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Daniel Garcia vs A Member of FTR

Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

'Speedball' Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

