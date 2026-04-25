AEW Collision Preview (4/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's playoff season for the NHL, which means that tonight will be a special Playoff Palooza edition of AEW Collision.

Several tag, trios, and multi-man matches are on the card tonight in the spirit of teamwork, including a huge 10-man tag team match.

Last week, the Young Bucks and The Rascalz faced off on Collision, but The Dogs appeared after the match to viciously attack both teams. The Dogs aren't done with inflicting damage. Tonight, Clark Connors and David Finlay will team up with the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta to battle the Young Bucks and The Rascalz.

Will the Young Bucks and The Rascalz get revenge for last week's attack or will their opponents finally finish the job?

Titles on the line

The Conglomeration has shown no signs of slowing down since becoming the AEW World Trios Champions at AEW Dynasty. Last Thursday, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong successfully defeated The Lethal Twist in an eliminator match. Tonight, they'll officially defend the titles for the first time against the Don Callis Family.

Don Callis wants the AEW World Trios title back in the family, and he's deployed Hechicero, Lance Archer, & Andrade El Idolo to make it happen. Will we see new trios champions?

The Don Callis Family's opportunities at gold won't stop there. El Clon will challenge "Jungle" Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship at Collision Playoff Palooza. Perry issued the challenge on Collision Spring Break Thru for a member of the Don Callis Family to face him, and El Clon stepped up to the plate.

New alliances

#AEWCollision Playoff Palooza

8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 4/25!@Toxic_Thekla/@SkyeByee vs Persephone/@HailWindsor



Even though she's not a Brawling Bird, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone wants to partner with Windsor to COLLIDE vs Thekla + Skye, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IfZ6MpAxBw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2026

While her Brawling Birds tag team partner, Jamie Hayter, is still not cleared to compete, Alex Windsor has enlisted the help of the CMLL World Women's Champion, Persephone, to help her in her ongoing war against the Triangle of Madness. Windsor and Persephone team up tonight at Playoff Palooza versus Skye Blue and the AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla.

Can they manage to slow down the champ's momentum?

Jericho's conflict with Ricochet and The Demand is ongoing, and now he's enlisted The Hurt Syndicate as his allies. The unlikely trio of Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin will clash with The Demand tonight. How will the new team fare against the experienced trio of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun?

Also on Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will formally share their response to the challenge made by Adam Copeland last week. Will they accept or decline the offered title vs. career New York Street Fight at AEW Double Or Nothing?

Hikaru Shida pulled off a big win on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, and tonight, her tag team partner, Kris Statlander, is in action and hopes to have similar luck.

In a first-time-ever matchup, Rush will take on Adam Priest as both men seek a Saturday night fight on Collision Playoff Palooza.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, & Andrade El Idolo) in an AEW World Trios Championship Match

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. El Clon for the AEW National Championship

Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Persephone & Alex Windsor

The Rascalz & Young Bucks vs. Death Riders & The Dogs in a 10-man Tag Match

Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

Rush vs. Adam Priest

We'll hear from FTR

Kris Statlander in action