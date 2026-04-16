AEW Collision Results, Highlights & Live Blog (4/16/26)

AEW Collision moves back to Thursday for a special Spring BreakThru episode.

Night one of Spring BreakThru on Dynamite featured a shocking title change in the main event as Darby Allin defeated MJF in quick order to become the new AEW World Champion. Will we hear from either man later tonight? Tune in to find out.

Multiple champions will be in action later tonight on Collision, including the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, taking on The Prodigy Nick Wayne in a Continental Championship Eliminator matchup.

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

After their vicious exchange on the microphone last night on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Thekla will be in action, defending her title against Alex Windsor. Following Windsor's win over Marina Shafir on Dynasty: Zero Hour, will she be able to capitalize on her momentum and capture her first AEW Title? We'll find out soon enough.

Kyle O'Reilly returned to action Sunday night at Dynasty after being sidelined with an injury since Full Gear. He joined his friends in the Conglomeration, Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy, in defeating The Dogs to capture the AEW World Trios Titles for the first time. The champs will be in action later tonight on Collision in an Eliminator match against The Lethal Twist.

We'll also hear from Adam Copeland to find out what's next for The Rated R Superstar following his and Christian Cage's loss to FTR at Dynasty. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler declared on Dynamite that Cope and Cage will never get another shot at the titles as long as they are champions. How will Copeland react? Tune in to find out.

TONIGHT!



After what happened last night on #AEWDynamite: Spring BreakThru, you DEFINITELY don't want to miss #AEWCollision: Spring BreakThru!



The action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/f8XrU2dDih — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

Other matches announced for tonight's special Thursday episode of Collision include Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in tag team action, Brody King, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada in trios action, and PAC of the Death Riders going one-on-one with Lio Rush.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicks off with the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland. He has a big shiner under his eye from the shot he took with the title belt Sunday at Dynasty.

Adam Copeland says Dynasty didn't go their way. Copeland says FTR did exactly what they said they were going to do and reveals that Christian Cage isn't there because he needs to get an MRI on his forearm to see if it's broken. Copeland makes it clear that FTR taking Christian's watch was worse to Cage than them piledriving his wife, Beth.

"We will take our pound of flesh!"



FTR may have decreed that @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps can't challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but it's about MORE than that to Cope + Cage!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WikYF77iGy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2026

Adam Copeland acknowledges that FTR said they won't be getting another title shot on Dynamite. Cope put over all the hardships he and Christian have gone through and promise they will end FTR and take their pound of flesh. This brings out FTR and Stokely but before they get to the ring, Copeland is attacked from behind by Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero.

It quickly turns into a four-on-one beatdown before the Young Bucks hit the ring and clean house. Copeland caps it off with a spear on Trent. Matt and Nick shake hands with Copeland in a showing of respect between the three men.

FTR enlisted the help of @trentylocks + @azucarroc to beat down @RatedRCope, but he has backup in the @YoungBucks!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/j4kLgfUBU6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2026

Jungle Jack Perry is backstage. Perry puts over that he took down Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family and says that, after what Don Callis has done to the Young Bucks, he wants to keep beating down the family, challenging anyone from the group to face him next week.

Young Bucks defeated The Rascalz. This was an awesome match to kick off the show. You would think these two teams had been working together for years, the way they looked in the ring tonight. The finish saw the Young Bucks hit Zachary Wentz with the Meltzer Driver to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs hit the ring and attack both the Young Bucks and the Rascalz. Finlay says they may be down one Dog, but if you want to kill them, you're gonna have to kill all of them. Finlay says the numbers change but the mission stays the same, they want bodies and they want gold.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision card:

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Alex Windsor

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Wayne

AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator Match: The Conglomeration (c) vs. The Lethal Twist

Young Bucks vs. Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed of The Rascalz

PAC vs. Lio Rush

Mistico, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada in trios action

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida in tag team action

We'll hear from Adam Copeland