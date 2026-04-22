AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights and Live Blog (4/22/26)

Darby Allin is the new AEW Men's World Champion and he'll have a lot to say on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last week on the show, Allin defeated MJF to win the world title, which was his first in AEW. Allin hit MJF with a low blow, but then connected with four Coffin Drops and a headlock takeover to get the victory.

What will Allin say about achieving his dream in AEW? The other question is, what will MJF have to say about losing the title? Since the loss, MJF has been all over social media complaining about being treated unfairly by Allin, Tony Khan, and the referee from last week's match.

What will MJF have to say this week, given his accusations? We will find out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

REMINDER: #AEWDynamite is LIVE NATIONWIDE with an Early West Coast Start Time, TONIGHT!



Don't miss NEW AEW World Champion @DarbyAllin's first defense vs @MrTommasoCiampa on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!



Watch LIVE at 8e/7c/6m/5p on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8PnisXoGTQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2026

Darby Allin won't just be talking on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He is scheduled to have his first title defense as well. Allin will be taking on Tommaso Ciampa for the world title. Can Allin keep the title he worked so hard to get?

Other announced matches for the show this week include Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis and Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay was attacked by Davis and The Don Callis Family. He'll look for revenge on Davis this week. Davis and Ospreay have a long history together and were once in the same United Empire faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Ospreay is still in a feud with The Death Riders. Will Jon Moxley and that faction keep up the pressure on him after Moxley beat him at AEW Dynasty? It all comes to a head on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

As for Shirakawa vs. Shida, it will be Shida's first match on Dynamite in quite a long time. She recently returned to AEW on an episode of Collision and now will be right in the mix on Dynamite. Shirakawa has been a lost character since Toni Storm was taken out in a vicious backstage attack. She'll look to gain momentum on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results:

-THe show opened with a recap video that highlighted Darby Allin winning the AEW World Championship last week on the show.

-As soon as the video ended, MJF walked to the ring and was furious. He said last year would be forever known as the Seattle Screwjob. MJF called Darby a paper world champion and a dirty little cheat.

.@The_MJF was calling out @DarbyAllin, but instead he got the TNT Champion, @Jet2Flyy!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zNVeGCUW2F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2026

-MJF demanded that Darby Allin walk out and hand him back the title. He yelled for Darby Allin, but Kevin Knight walked out instead. Knight is the current TNT Champion in AEW.

-Knight said that MJF screwed him over a few weeks ago. He said that he would be Jet two belts if it wasn't for MJF. MJF responded that he beat Knight for an easy W. He said that Knight shouldn't be world champion, only he should be.

The Jet convinced @The_MJF into having another match, but @Jet2Flyy has to put the TNT Championship on the line!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VYBsyrhuYV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2026

Both men talked trash to the other until Knight challenged MJF to a fight. MJF agreed and then pretended like the match would be tonight. He rolled out of the ring and called for it next week and the audience booed.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

We'll hear from new AEW World Champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida